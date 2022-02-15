CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. January 7, 1903. WEDDINGS GALORE. BARNES-WICKERSHAM.
So far we have looked at the stories of two of the four weddings that are mentioned in the Chronicle of January 7, 1903. This one has a great and most tragic mystery attached to the story of the couple.
As forecasted in the Chronicle Mr. Jesse Addison Barnes and Miss Minnie Wickersham were married Wednesday, Dec. 24, Rev. B.E. Partridge officiating. The wedding was pronounced a particularly pretty one. Immediate friends of the bride and groom and several invited friends here were present. The bride was beautifully and tastefully dressed.
The wedding party left on the 1:42 train for Livingston, where they were to pass Christmas with the Barnes family and then leave for Houston, Texas, via New Orleans, in which city they intended to pass a few days. As they boarded the train they were covered with showers of rice from the hands of many friends who were present to bid them bon voyage.
Minnie Mary Alice Wickersham Barnes Doughty was born September 6, 1877, in Mason City, Iowa. She died March 17, 1968, at the age of 90, in San Antonio, Texas. Minnie married the second time in 1951, to William David Doughty in Texas. She is buried in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Corpus Christi, Texas. Jesse and Minnie Barnes had three children, two daughters and a son, Dorothy, Margaret and Jesse Addison Barnes, Jr.
Dorothy Barnes was born December 14, 1902, in Texas. She married Frank Hubert Bonner. Dorothy and Frank Bonner are buried in the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Dorothy attained the rank of 1st Lt. in the Army Nurse Corps and has a military marker at her grave site.
Their second child, Margaret Roselia Barnes Lorenz, was born December 16, 1913, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She married John F. Lorenz. Margaret died June 8, 2011, at the age of 97 years. She is buried at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Their last child was their son, Jesse A. Barnes, Jr. who was born April 20, 1916, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He died November 14, 1923, at the age of seven years, and is buried in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Corpus Christi, Texas.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas. FATHER AND SMALL SON KILLED BY EXPLOSION OF HARMLESS LOOKING PACKAGE. The bodies of J.A. Barnes and his little son, Jesse, Thursday rested in the shattered ruins of what had been their home. Both were killed 24 hours ago when a harmless looking express package exploded as Mr. Barnes opened it. The bodies were allowed to remain in the home in accordance with the wishes of the grief-stricken widow who was herself injured in the blast.
A double funeral was arranged for Thursday afternoon. The package reached Mr. Barnes when he returned home from serving on a jury, and he opened the box on the back porch at noon with his son, Jesse looking on. As he lifted the lid the explosion occurred.
Corpus Christi, Tex. News. A bomb killed J.A. Barnes, prominent real estate dealer, injured Jesse, his 12 (should be 7) year old son, who died twenty minutes later, wrecked the Barnes dwelling and shattered every window in the block. Mrs. Barnes was cut by flying glass.
The bomb was in a box about ten inches long and five or six inches wide. It was sent by express from San Antonio. The bomb was contained in a wooden box marked “J.A. Barnes, Corpus Christi, Texas,” and “Magazines” it was marked “Personal.”
It is not known if they ever caught the person who sent the bomb to the Barnes home.
PET DOG THAT SHARED FATE OF BOY INTERRED AT FOOT OF MASTER. Associated Press. Corpus Christi, Texas Nov. 15. In the same casket, side by side, J.A. Barnes and his young son, killed Wednesday when a bomb exploded in an express package addressed to Mr. Barnes, were buried Thursday afternoon. The pet dog of the lad, and his almost inseparable companion, killed in the explosion and found in the boy’s arms when the debris of the Barnes home was cleared, was buried at the foot of the grave in which his master was laid.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.