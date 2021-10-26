CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. August 16, 1922. Excerpts from the article, “Uncle Sam’s Pension Rolls,” by John Dickinson Sherman. Uncle Sam’s pension rolls are naturally brought to mind by the days that the nation has observed for 1922, Lincoln’s birthday, Memorial day, Flag day and the Fourth of July, and discussion over bonus brings them to the fore.
According to the figures at the end of the 1921 fiscal year the following pensioners were on Uncle Sam’s rolls: War of 1812, 64 widows. War with Mexico (1847), soldiers, widows, et al, 2,135. Indian Wars, soldiers, widows, et al., 3,784. War with Spain (1898) soldiers, widows, et al., 31,066. Civil War, soldiers, widows, et al., 218,775. World War, soldiers, widows, et al., 32. The total includes: soldiers, 267,629; widows, 290,955; minors, 9,163; helpless children, 919; other dependents, 4,285; nurses, 102, total 566,053. The total paid as pensions from 1866 to 1921 is $5,993,086,114.
Forty-nine widows of soldiers who fought in the War of 1812 are still alive, or were on Memorial Day, 1922. This is one of the many astonishing and interesting facts brought out by examination of the pension rolls. They are very old, these widows, and in the course of human events will not much longer be Uncle Sam’s pensioners. There were 71 in 1920 and 64 in 1921. And now there are 49. The oldest is 104 and the youngest is 62. Three are centenarians; eight are over 90; 22 are octogenarians; the remainder, with one exception are over 70.
Mrs. Elizabeth Riggles Tyler, 102 South Cary street, Baltimore, Md., is the oldest of this remarkable body of women. She is the widow of Private George W. Tyler of the Maryland militia. In the War of 1812 he was a seaman on one of the ships that participated in the battle of Fort McHenry, which inspired Francis Scott key to write “The Star-Spangled Banner.” In the forties and fifties Tyler was the skipper of famous American clipper ships. He died in 1862, the commander of a Union supply ship, having thus served his country in two wars.
The husbands of these “1812 widows” served in the militias of 13 states as follows: Connecticut, 1; Georgia 4; Kentucky, 1; Maryland, 4; Massachusetts, 2: Mississippi, 1; New Jersey, 1; New York, 5; North Carolina, 2; Ohio, 2; South Carolina, 3; Tennessee, 2; Virginia, 15. One was a midshipman on the U.S.S. Constitution; one a seaman on the U.S.S. Comet; one a private in the U.S. Artillery; one a seaman on the U.S.S. President; one a private in the Seventh U.S. Infantry. These widows now live in 21 states, 10 of which were not in existence when their husbands fought for the flag.
The ‘baby’ of the number, only 62, and the youngest by 11 years, is Mrs. Arminia I. Anderson of Cedar Grove, Ga., the widow of Musician Robert Anderson of the South Carolina militia. Several of these “1812 widows” are sprightly old ladies. Mrs. Matilda Showacre of New Market, Md., 101 years, the widow of Private Showacre of the Maryland Militia, ready her Bible and newspaper every day, and goes about the house and climbs stairs with a cane. She has 2 children, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
