One of my most favorite things to watch happens this time of year: the tractors start rolling across the highways and byways of Tennessee. When getting stuck behind a ‘tractor line’ on the highway the thought comes that they are there for our good, providing food for us and our families. The sights and smells of new-turned soil permeates the air with the expectation of some crop growing in the next several months.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. September 13, 1922. Excerpts from “Profit in Farming” by T. F. Peck, TN Commissioner of Agriculture. “I am going to get away from the farm; there is no money to be made in farming.” Occasionally you will hear this expression from some farmer. But on investigation, it will be fund that the trouble is with the farmer and not with farming. To set off against such pessimists as the one quoted, you will find farmers who have made net profits of more than $200 an acre on strawberries, of more than $1,000 an acre on tobacco (not any more); some who have produced more than 400 bushels of potatoes to the acre; still other who have made profits of as much as $500 per acre in orchards. And others who have found fine profits in the production of poultry and hogs where they have had the proper attention.
The trouble with a great many farmers is that they are land poor. They try to cover too much ground. They try to farm on too extensive a plan, land that is deficient in plant food and which cannot, therefore, produce good crops. Much of the land farmed does not return the cost of production.
Whether the land is rich or poor, it must be broken and pulverized it must be planted and cultivated, and the crops, good or bad, must be harvested. The difference in the labor on poor land and good land, in a good crop or a poor one, is not very marked but the difference in net profit is very great.
If we could make up our minds to cultivate only the number of acres we could get in the proper condition, fertilize it as it should be, and use only the best seed, and leave nothing undone that should be done during the season for cultivation, we would harvest more from a few acres than we have been harvesting from a large acreage, and the cost in labor would be materially reduced.
The land not in cultivation could be pastured until it could be given the right preparation for crop production, or sold to some one who would see what we were doing with a few acres. Land cannot produce crops profitably if it is run down, is deficient in plant food and is not cultivated properly.
Farming, conducted as it should be and as it can be, will make our various communities prosperous, and in such farming communities the children will be content to stay on the farm and carry on the work so necessary to the prosperity of the country. Let us do thoroughly what we undertake to do, and not undertake more than we can properly look after.
