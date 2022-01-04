HAPPY NEW YEAR, 2022! Another year has passed into the history books, so out with the old and in with the new! I think we need a good Irish blessing, so here goes, “This New Year I wish that God showers you with His choicest blessings, Fate never takes you for a bumpy ride, Cupid strikes you with his sweetest arrow, Lady Luck bestows upon you health and wealth, Your Guardian Angel keeps your mind alert and bright.”
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. January 4, 1922, Capt. Peck’s Weekly Talks to Farmers continued from last week. The farmers of this state are awaking to the fact that they are not getting anything like a just share of the profits of their labor, and the year ahead of us will witness the organization of co-operative associations among them which will enable them to market their products to the best advantage. This is one of the great opportunities that will be offered during the year ahead of us, and indications are that the movement will gain impetus.
Another opportunity the farmer is going to grasp is the diversification of crops, to the end that he will be able to have something for the market at all times, and at the same time produce enough to support himself and family without having to go outside of the State and pay exorbitant prices. We should have more live stock on the farm. This will mean more silos to preserve the green summer crops, such as alfalfa, clovers, soy beans, etc. It means marketing the crops through live stock—in other words, selling the crops in the form of beef, pork and mutton, and saving the fertility in farm manures. Live stock utilizes cheap roughage, such as corn stover, fodder and straw which usually goes to waste. There are millions of dollars worth of straw and corn stalks burned and otherwise wasted every year in the corn belt. The farmer who has live stock on his farm must grow grain as well as clovers, grasses and other crops adapted to his soil and climate. The one crop system in the end means poor soil and poor people.
Live stock farming is diversified farming, and calls for a system of crop rotation with legumes It will return fertility to the soil. It will add interest to the work for the young people on the farm and is the best insurance of an income. Each farmer should make a business of growing his own beef and his own vegetables, and also his own protein feed for his stock, and stop buying bran, cottonseed meal and other high priced protein feeds.
The farmers of Tennessee should begin the new year with a resolve to pay more attention to diversification and rotation of crops, and with the determination to get more for their labor, and this latter they can do if they will cooperate in the preparation of their products for the market, and then market them through their cooperative associations.
I’ve enjoyed this article for the farmers of 1922, a hundred years ago this year, and hope you have also. It’s interesting to note that the Tennessee Farmers Cooperative was not established until 1945, after World War II. Thomas F. Peck, author of this article, died February 1, 1945, so he may or may not have known of the official establishing of the TFC.
