CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE, Oct. 4, 1922 — TWO IN JAIL CHARGED WITH STEALING A FORD FLIVVER.
Ross Parker and Alex Smith Are in jail for lack of $1,000 bond. Ross Parker, son of Joe Parker, and Alex Smith, son of Hardin Smith, were arrested here in town Monday and placed in jail in default of a bond of $1,000 each on the charge of having stolen the Ford car belonging to Rose & Haley. Both are young men and old offenders against the law in more ways than one. It Is considered by many that they are bootleggers.
From the best information available it seems they stole the car from the G.A. Haley barn some time near midnight and drove the car to a point about ten miles south-west of town and about two miles from the Leggett farm and near the home of Monroe Vickory, from whom, it is charged, they have been buying illicit whiskey and bootlegging it out.
It is claimed they intended to raid Vickory’s smoke-house and steal all the whiskey he had. The car ran out of gas and stopped on them before they reached the Vickory home. It is thought they intended to steal the whiskey and get back with the car before daylight and leave it setting somewhere in town where it would be easily be found, but as the gasoline gave out they failed to make their plans work.
The arrest was made by Marshal V.C. Lyles, Deputy Sheriff J.M. Brandon, of Ozone. William Ford, young son of Bob Ford, took the officers to the car as he claimed Parker and Smith had told him what they intended to do, but that he had not been with them or taken any part in the movement. Henry Smith, another son of Hardin Smith, is thought to have been implicated in the act, but he has not been arrested, but probably will be soon. The case seems to be a serious one and may result in a term for each of them in the penitentiary.
PUNCTURES TIRES OF CAR IN EFFORT TO STOP SUPPOSED BOOTLEGGERS. Saturday night Marshal Lyles shot two of the tires off an automobile driven by Dewey Smith, son of Hardin Smith, as he was attempting to arrest Smith. The marshal thought Smith had some whiskey in his car and ordered him to stop, but Smith only attempted to go faster and the marshal shot the tires in an effort to stop the car. Smith made his escape by running on the rims.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE, Oct. 11, 1922 — ARRESTED AND FINED FOR BEING INTOXICATED. A MAN GIVING HIS NAME AS George P. Burnett, was arrested by Marshal Lyles Sunday evening at the depot in an intoxicated condition. He was tried before Recorder U.S. Rose Monday and on pleading guilty to being drunk was fined $10 in two cases; one corporation and the other state; which with the costs made him a loser to the tune of $27. He claimed he had been running a saw mill near Devilstep.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
