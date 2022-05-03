CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. October 4, 1922. WOMEN SHOULD BE ACTIVE IN PARTY OF THEIR CHOICE. That Way, and That Way Alone, They Can Make Themselves the Most Effective.
When women attained suffrage, it was the advice of Mrs. Catt that they should go into the party of their choice and be active in it, having an influence on its policies — otherwise what was the use of the ballot?
They had “indirect influence” before, and if they were to stay outside the parties they might as well not have the vote.
As individuals, we have a certain influence — not very much among more than one hundred million people — but joining with others, moving in the same direction we are going, we are a force which is not only the sum of the force of the individuals in it, but the group gains a certain additional momentum of its own.
Do you remember the Roman story of the bundle of sticks? It was easy to break one but, bound together, they could not be broken.
Women’s clubs discovered long ago that if one individual should suggest to the mayor that she would like a drinking fountain on the corner, she would be ignored, but if the club appointed a committee to interview him on the subject, it would bring results.
So it is with a political party. Speaking for many, its voice is powerful. If the party is in authority, its voice is all-powerful, for the political party in power is, for the time being the government.
You belong either to the governing class or the governed class. You take your choice since the ballot is open to every adult citizen.
It is told of Roosevelt, when a youth, that he suggested one evening going to a meeting of the ward politicians. Certain of his family remonstrated with him, saying, “They are a low class of persons, saloon keepers and ignorant men.”
“Then,” replied the young Roosevelt, “it is all the more necessary that I go. They are the governing class for they are controlling politics. We who stay away permit them to govern. I intend to belong to the governing class.”
The other day in an immense national park, I noticed there were no pedestrians, although walking was not forbidden, but afoot one would never get very far on the long stretches of winding road.
With the immense complexities and problems of our great country, one man effort is negligible. To get anywhere we must annex ourselves to modern, organized methods. That is a very easy thing to do. There is nothing exclusive about political parties. On the contrary it is continually bidding for worker.
At this period, the Republican party is especially amenable to the efforts of women. Any earnest woman who makes her ballot of real use for the betterment of her home, her community and her nation; and who has a high altruistic purpose to serve her generation, will find a responsive field for her activities in the Republican party.
The Republican party gave the ballot to the women. It has already placed women in office in towns, states and nation. It nominated and elected the two only women who have thus far been members of the Congress.
In the present campaign, it has on its tickets, in localities where there is a chance of election, more women candidates than all the other parties put together. Other parties have nominated women candidates where there is no possible chance of election; that is no compliment to the sex, but rather shifting on them something which nobody wants. If any woman wishes to accomplish anything politically, she stands a splendid chance of doing it in the Republican party—much better than anywhere else.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.