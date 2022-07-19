CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. December 14, 1921. THEY SAY, POLITICALLY. They say, Ex-Governor Ben W. Hooper, the youngest member of the U.S. Railway Labor Board, achieved a national reputation in the settlement of the great railroad strike, recently called, and that everybody in the United States has heard of it-except Jesse M. Littleton; they say, he has not ‘learned’ of it.
They say, Harvey Hannah, claims to be a candidate for governor, has issued a written challenge to Austin Peay, who claims to be a candidate for the same office, to meet him in a hot air contest in the ninety-five counties of the state between now and next August, but since Mr. Peay has declined, Harvey will have to beat the air alone. They say, the state will pay the expenses of Harvey as he will continue to hold his office as railroad commissioner while he makes the race.
They say, that indications are strong that Gen. I.D. Tyson, of Knoxville, and Lewis L. Pope, of Pikeville are liable to be after the same plum with a long pole. They say, the political atmosphere promises to become the most heated, the coming year, of any of a long time, for it is rumored that both “Ham” Patterson and G.T. Fitzhugh will be in the race against Kenneth D. McKellar for the United States senate; and they say, that means that the fur will fly in great shape.
They say, since “Old Limber” said “Barkis is Willin,” it is certain that Governor A.A. Taylor will be in the race again, and as a stronger candidate with the people than before.
They say, that the coming democratic jubilee in December, it will be the effort of some national character to sound the keynote for the campaign in Tennessee and it will be also that the time decided if Hon. Cordell Hull will enter the race for his old congressional sent in this Fourth district.
TEACHER HAS FIGHT WITH TROUBLESOME PATRON. Theodore Hedgecoth and Fate Burgess Have Hot Fight at the Lantana School. Our correspondent from Lantana sends us the details relative to certain trouble between the school teacher there, Theodore Hedgecoth and Fate Burgess.
It seems from the report of our correspondent that Mr. Burgess went to the school house and raised trouble with the teacher, who told him he did not wish to have any trouble, but as that seemed to be what Burgess came for there appeared no way out unless Mr. Hedgecoth accommodated him.
It seems that Burgess struck the teacher and then the fun began. It seems that Burgess received three scalp wounds that cut to the skull and had one arm severely bruised. Hedgecoth only received a bruised arm. After the melee Burgess left and fainted from the loss of blood.
Hedgecoth continued his duties as teacher, while Burgess seems to have been laid up for a time and suffered severely. Our informant states that Burgess is inclined to be troublesome to the teachers and does not stand in favor with the people of that section. Public sentiment sees favorable to the teacher, Mr. Hedgecoth. His work there as a teacher is meeting with general approval and he is regarded as an excellent young man.
