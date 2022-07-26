CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. October 12, 1921. WHISKEY OFFENDERS GET MANY FINES. Tampering With and Drinking the Stuff Brings Grief to Many. Court convened Monday of last week with Judge C.E. Snodgrass on the bench and B.C. Butler acting as attorney-general, as General J.R. Mitchell was engaged at Cookeville as prosecutor in the famous Purlmutter case.
Work was continued until Saturday when the grand jury was discharged until next Monday. Court was also adjourned until the same time as Judge Snodgrass was due to hold court at Byrdstown, Pickett County, this week, where he now is. Most of the misdemeanor cases were tried or continued, but the felony and civil dockets were not reached. Following are such misdemeanor cases as were disposed of:
Major Bruce and Gaither Sherrill, disturbing public worship; nolled on costs and taxes. Gaither Sherrill, public drunkenness nolled on cost and taxes. Major Bruce (Alias Major Green) public drunkenness; nolled on costs and taxes.
Ernest Dorton violation of bone dry law; nolled on costs and taxes. Ernest Dorton, forfeiture; nolled on cost and taxes. W. C. Webb, violation of bone dry law; nolled on costs and taxes. W. C. Webb,
forfeiture; nolled on taxes and costs.
Oliver Rector, trespass on property. This means that while he was in jail he destroyed some bedding and other things; nolled on costs and taxes. Oliver Rector, forfeiture; nolled on costs. Burl France, three cases for public drunkenness, four for forfeiture and two for violation of the bone dry law; in one case of bone dry he submitted and was fined $100 and all costs and 30 days in the county work house. The remaining cases were nolled on costs and taxes.
Roy Monday, public drunkenness; fifty dollars and costs, workhouse sentence. Bud Treadaway, public drunkenness not guilty. Brown Blaylock, disturbing public worship, submitted and fined $50 and costs and 30 days in workhouse. Herman Hinch, carrying pistol; not guilty. One case forfeiture; nolled on costs.
T. S. Blair, violating dog law; nolled on costs and taxes. Harvey Ferriss, violation bone dry law; not guilty. Carl Ford, public drunkenness; $50 and 30 days in workhouse. Another case of violating bone dry law; not guilty. Jim Fitzgerald, violating bone dry law; $50 and costs and 30 days in workhouse, appealed to supreme court. Charley Stewart, Edgar Stewart and Albert Smith, unlawful fishing with net; $25 each and costs.
Horace Hamby, violating bone dry law; $100 and costs on promise to not violate again. This is the case in which he was arrested by Marshal Lyles and was tried before Recorder J. D. McClarney and fined $50 and costs and Esq. O. B. Rector bound him to court for the sum of $250. Jeff Goss, carrying pistol; not guilty. Earl Hyder, carrying pistol; not guilty. Charley Gist, public drunkenness; not guilty. Henry Cottrell, violating bone dry law; not guilty.
More than one hundred years ago the Crossville Chronicle was keeping the citizens up to date on those with various criminal charges and the court cases associated with them. Several years ago while visiting another state, people at another booth in a restaurant were loudly discussing the fact that their newspaper carried all this information. Could it be? Finally one of them said, “The Crossville newspaper,” as was suspected they were talking about the Chronicle! Read to Know!
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.