CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. January 8, 1919. DEADLY INFLUENZA. Husband and Wife Both Die Within 24 Hours; Little Boy Dies. Mrs. and Mrs. Bob Elvans died of pneumonia, last week at their home near Burgess, as the after effects of Influenza. The wife died at 11 o’clock Friday night and the husband died Saturday morning at 4 o’clock. They were sick only a week.
They leave four little children, that were taken to the home of the wife’s mother, Mrs. H. J. VanWinkle. They were excellent citizens and will be much missed. The deepest sympathy goes out to the orphans and other bereaved relatives. Both bodies were interred at the Thomas Spring cemetery Monday.
Emmett, the four-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Warner, also died of influenza Saturday night and the remains were buried at Thomas Springs cemetery also on Monday.
COL. ROOSEVELT DEAD. Col. Theodore Roosevelt, ex-president, died at his home, Sagamore Hill, New York, at 4:15 Monday morning as the result of rheumatism. He was in his 60th year. He passed away while asleep and no one was aware of the near approach of death.
A negro servant, long in the family, was watching at his bedside and noticed that he breathed heavily and went to call a nurse. When they returned to the bedside he was dead. Mrs. Roosevelt was the only member of the family in the house at the time.
At the request of Mrs. Roosevelt the remains will be interred today, privately, as she wishes no public funeral. She requested that no flowers be sent.
All flags at the national capitol were lowered to half-mast as were the flags at all naval stations. The message was sent to President Wilson in Europe.
He was one of the most notable and forceful men this nation ever produced. A born fighter and courageous to the utmost for any cause he espoused.
His four sons and one son-in-law enlisted in the world war. One son, Lieut. Quentin Roosevelt, was in the flying service and was killed in an encounter with German fliers. His other three sons are officers in the U. S. Army.
MERIDIAN. Dr. W. A. Reed was called last week to see the little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Flynn, who has been very sick with the ‘flu.’
The Death Angel visited the home of Mr. and Mrs. J. F. Brown again Dec. 23rd and took away their son Charlie. He would have been 21 years old if he had lived until the 25th of December. He was a kind and honest young man and had many friends. The family has the deep sympathy of the community. The remains were laid to rest in the Haleys Grove cemetery Dec. 25.
The Death Angel visited the home of Mark Sullivan and took away his wife Dec. 27. She was a kind-hearted woman. She leaves a husband, four children, a father, one sister and three brothers and a host of friends to mourn her loss. She was laid to rest in the Haleys Grove cemetery Dec. 29. The family has the deep sympathy of the community.
Chester Hedgecoth is greatly improving from pneumonia. Dr. Reed is in attendance. Jan. 2. Vernis.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.