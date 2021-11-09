CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. November 13, 1918. GERMANY ACCEPTS; WORLD WAR OVER. FIGHTING CEASED 6 A.M. MONDAY, WASHINGTON TIME. Conditions Are Such That Germans is Powerless to Open Fight Again, Kaiser, Wife and Oldest Son Flee into Holland. The world war is over. Germans accepted the terms of the allies Sunday night and an agreement was arranged to stop fighting at 6 o’clock Monday morning, Washington time. The signing of the armistice is not in fact the treaty of peace, but that the war will end at once on the conditions set out by the allies is certain for Germans if powerless to carry the war further and since she must surrender such vast amounts of her fighting machinery, ships and stores it would be idle to consider the armistice in any other light than that peace has really come. The armistice is for 30 days.
SOME OF THE CONDITIONS. Germany must give up 5,000 guns, field and light artillery; 30,000 machine guns, 3,000 flame throwers, 20,00 airplanes, 5,000 locomotives, 50,000 wagons, 10,000 motor ferries, the railways, Alsace-Lorraine and stores of coal and iron. The Germans must reveal mines, poisoned wells, release all prisoners of war and notify all neutral nations that they are at once to have free access to all German trace ports. Also many other things of vital importance that are too numerous to mention here. WILLIAM ABDICATES. Saturday Emperor William of Germany abdicated and he and his oldest son renounced all claim to the German throne. A regency was at once established and steps were taken immediately through the German congress to adopt general suffrage. The formation of the new government will rest with the German congress.
Revolution is spreading in the interior, the marines have mutinied at Kiel and the country generally is in a very bad way and the proposed reforms are virtually the only way out whereby anarchy can be averted. The food situation is desperate and it is feared the soldiers will go to looting and that a general situation of anarchy may prevail for a time. The seeds of revolution were brought to Germany from Russia. That would seem the irony of fate for it is well understood that Germany financed the forces that overthrew Russia. Now the same forces bring about the abdication of the German emperor and arouse revolution throughout a great part of the empire.
While Emperor William claims that war conditions had nothing whatever to do with his renouncing the throne, it is very plain that the failure of the war must be the prime cause for his retiring from the position of ruler of the empire. He was crowned emperor June 6, 1888, and will be 60 years old Jan. 27, next. He has always been spoken of as the “war lord” and his long preparation for war was expected to precipitate all Europe in war for several years. EX-EMPEROR WILLIAM. Ex-emperor William, wife and oldest son have escaped into Holland and the Dutch government is much disturbed as to the proper course to pursue. REVOLUTION IN GERMANY. The red flag of revolution is said to have control of the German fleet in Kiel canal and many of the cities, especially Berlin, the national capital.
NO MORE SELECTMEN. An order has been issued to recall all orders for drafted men this month. About 40 or 50 would have entrained from this county within a week had peace not come. Physical examinations and filling out of questionnaires will go right along just the same as if peace had not come. If you fail to come up you are liable to be inducted into the army without any delay. GREAT REJOICING. Cites in all parts of the country made a tremendous peace demonstrations through speakings, fireworks and explosives of many kinds. CROSSVILLE REJOICES. Monday night there was speaking at the courthouse, patriotic songs were sung and a general rejoicing indulged in on the part of the people. But it was not confined to that; little guns, big guns, dynamite and anything that would make a noise, including the ringing of the church bells was indulged in until a late hour Monday night.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
