As Memorial Day is around the corner, a short notice regarding the first combat casualty in World War I from Cumberland County is relayed. Five years ago your Uncle Gib did a series of articles on those who were lost from our county in this conflict.
Today, Memorial Day has become a time of family gatherings and placing flowers on the graves of all family members not just those who have served in the military. Cemeteries across the county will be decked out with flowers for this special time. Take special notice to remember those who have served in the Armed Forces.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. July 31, 1918. ON HIS COUNTRY’S ALTER. (Of course this should be Altar.) James B. Norris Makes the Supreme Sacrifice “Over There.”
A telegram was received at Crab Orchard by David Hatfield stating that James B. Norris died July 19 from wounds received in battle on the front in France.
Private J. B. Norris was raised by Mr. Hatfield, was highly respected by the people at Crab Orchard, enlisted as a private and was in the 29th Infantry, American Expeditionary Forces which landed in France January 26.
He is the first Cumberland County boy to be killed in battle. He was not a member of the company of volunteers that was made up in this county, but enlisted about the time that company was being formed.
CARE FOR SOLDIER’S FEET. Army Authorities Particular That There Shall Be Little Trouble In That Respect. “How is Uncle Sam able to raise sufficient funds to shoe his children?” we might ask just now, when the prices of shoes are soaring almost above the average purse.
This question was, however, answered at a recent meeting in Atlantic City of the American Leather Chemists’ association, which was also attended by several members of the American Chemical society. Their discussion on this subject proved most conclusively that the boys in service are being provided with the finest quality leather in their army shoes and that it is surpassed by none.
Another interesting fact developed in their discussion; that the army shoes are made with the flesh side of the hide outside. In this way grease may be readily applied to the leather from time to time in order to keep it waterproof.
It was most gratifying to learn that in every first aid kit the soldier carried a tube of paste to apply to the feet in order to prevent trench sores, which were so common in the early days of the war. These sores are caused by the alkaline water in the trenches, but if the feet are promptly protected by an inert grease no such bad effects result.
Thus we see that Uncle Sam is dealing with the question of the army shoe from the soldiers’ viewpoint of comfort and protection, as well as from his own standpoint of the wearing qualities. The government recognizes that the soldiers’ feet are his best friend and it is doing everything to help to keep them so.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
