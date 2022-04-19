CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. December 13, 1916. CITY ELECTION. Election Friday and Only One Ticket in the Field Instead of Two as Usual. The city election will be held Friday of this week, at which time there will be elected a mayor, four aldermen and a member of the city school board.
Last week there was considerable agitation over the fact that the ticket proposed was all Republicans. The Democrats tried for several days to formulate a mixed ticket with which they could hope to win over the ticket the Republicans were putting out, but for reasons best known to those behind the movement, no second ticket was put out and the coming election will be a walkover for the ticket named.
Some persons attempted to make it appear that the fight was on Marshal Lowery, but that was not the case in the sense that they sought to make it appear. Marshal Lowery has made a most excellent officer and so far as we are aware there is not a single law abiding citizen in town who is opposed to Mr. Lowery as an individual or because he has failed to discharge his duty. Some persons do feel, however, that the salary of $85 a month that is now being paid him is very heavy for the resources of our town. They think order can be maintained for much less money — $600 to $700.
At the same time there is quite a number of good citizens who feel that Mr. Lowery should be retained as marshal. They seem to feel that Crossville will soon return to the same disorderly condition it was in before Mr. Lowery came, if he is removed as marshal.
Marshal Hill Lowery came here when the town was infested with bootleggers and when it was common for so many drunk or drinking men to be on the streets, especially on Saturday, that ladies were liable to be insulted while passing from one business house to another. Marshal Lowery notified the people when he came to serve as marshal that he would clean up Crossville, provided the law abiding people would support him. The law abiding people have stood with him and he has fulfilled his promise to the letter. Crossville is a model town for order and quietness now and that condition is due to the vigorous action of Marshal Lowery against all offenders, regardless of who they were.
So far as the work of Mr. Lowery goes we feel that it is hard to speak of him in too high terms. The only question as we see it is, must we pay any man $85 a month or any where near that amount to police our town? Many think it wise to give a cheaper man a trial and if it develops that we must pay a heavy price to maintain order, pay that price, but it what it may.
We do not pretend to know nor say whether or not Marshal Hill Lowery will be retained as marshal by the incoming board. We are only stating the views of some number of as good citizens as we have. What the incoming board will do no one can say, but we feel sure they will act with honesty of purpose and with a desire to do the best possible for our town, be their action what it may.
The ticket to be voted for Friday is as follows: Mayor: A.L. Garrison; Aldermen: Fred Cate, Mike Hale, M.F. Reed, M.W. West; Board of Education: H.R. Webb. Messrs. Cate and Hale are now aldermen. The two names dropped are K.L. Bilbrey and W.C. Keyes.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
