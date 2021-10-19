CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. February 23, 1916. A little ‘This and That’ from the back page of the Chronicle. WHAT A LIBRARY IS FOR. Librarian Wheeler of the Reuben McMillin institution says too many persons look upon a library in the wrong light. “Think of it as a great many books scattered about the city, and don’t consider it merely a building,” he says. This is good advice, well expressed.
But a small percentage of us appreciate the library or take advantage of its opportunities. A stranger in a city who has not access to clubs finds two places always open to him—the public library and the saloons. If he is the right kind of man he seeks out the former. He gets education and recreation there.
To see the hundreds assembled in the reading rooms of a public library in one of the large cities of the West where there are many transients is an education in the use of the library. It can be made just as useful to a man at home.
Don’t look upon it as a mere place with four walls outside and furnishings inside. A person who would consider a theater only as a place where there is a stage and a collection of seats would be considered foolish. Yet that’s the view often taken of the library that invites your company. Youngstown Telegram.
TRIUMPH FOR AMERICAN INDUSTRY. The superiority of American clays for use in connection with the glass industry has been demonstrated by test at the Pittsburgh laboratory of the bureau of standards.
The bureau announces that American glass manufacturers will hereafter be independent of foreign material for this purpose. The glass refractories (pots in which the glass is melted) prepared of American clays have been found to give better results than those manufactured with the addition of German plastic clays, or of German clays alone. Scientific American.
TO TEACHERS. The next examination for teachers will be held in the High School building at Crossville, Tenn., on March 10 and 11. The subjects given in the December examination will be given on March 10, for the benefit of those who could not be present in December, and also those who fell below 60 in any branch at the December examination, and only those, may take that subject March 10.
On March 11 the examination will be in History of Tennessee, History of the United States and Geography. Be on hand promptly at 8 a.m. each day. Only those eligible to take the examination need come on Friday. Respectfully, J. S. Cline, Supt. Pub. Inst.
CUT YOUR STORE BILL DOWN ONE HALF (advertising). Tens of thousands of farmers as well as town and city folks cut down their store bills one-half last yer and saved money in spite of generally short crops and reduced wages.
Absolutely millions of dollars were saved and countless families lived better than ever before in the face of the cotton crisis and general business depression. How were these burdensome store bills cut down? By the real money saving power of good home gardens, rightly planted and kept planted and tended through the season.
Hastings 1916 Seed Catalogue tells how to cut store bills down; tells about garden and farm seeds of kinds and a quality that cannot be bought from your merchant or druggist. It’s full of garden and farm information. It’s free if you ask for it. Write for it now. H. G. Hastings Co., Atlanta, Ga.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
