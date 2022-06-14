CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. June 2, 1915. A STRIKING INCIDENT. W. L. Martin, of Crab Orchard, Has Convincing Experience. W. L. Martin, of Crab Orchard, who is well known to many in this county, recently had an experience that made him stronger for good roads than ever before, and he has always been a good roads advocate.
Mr. Martin has a farm of forty acres lying about two miles towards Grassy Cove from Crab Orchard. He recently gave Capt. J. W. Ayres, of Harriman, an option on the farm at $1,600. Captain Ayres brought a woman there to look at the farm a few days ago.
When she saw the thrifty condition of the farm, the feed on hand and the stock she decided to take the farm and so stated.
When the woman actually said she would take the farm Mr. Martin suddenly found that it was much harder to actually part with the farm than to talk about it and asked to be allowed to call the trade off and keep the farm.
Captain Ayres naturally insisted that the trade be carried out. Mr. Martin felt that he must comply with his promise if the purchaser insisted, so he agreed to the sale for $1,600.
But the funny part remains to be told: On the return trip to Crab Orchard, over a road none too smooth, the woman got so badly jolted up that her back became lame and she decided she would not take the farm after all.
As no money had passed that ended the matter. When Mr. Martin learned of the decision arrived at by the woman and the cause he was heartily glad for one time that the road to his home was a rough one.
But he got a lesson from that incident that he will never forget. He fully believes that had there been a good road to his home from Crab Orchard the woman would have bought his farm and very likely her action would have induced others to buy in the same neighborhood or at other points over the county.
Mr. W. L. Martin is now about as wild-eyed a good roads enthusiast as it is possible for any one to be. That incident has made a strong impression on many others in the Crab Orchard neighborhood.
(Uncle Gib note. As to the roads, you can still find wash-board roads in the county if you go to the right areas where there is little traffic. For the most part the roads across the county are good now. As to selling the farm, you can get a fantastic price compared to a few years ago. As tempting as it seems the questions you need to ask yourself if you want to stay in the county these days are, “Where would I go from here? and How much will it cost to replace my property with something else in the county?” Be sure you have a good back up plan first.)
Remember, today is Flag Day! Proudly fly and display your American flag!
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
