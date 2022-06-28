CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. August 25, 1915. OUR COMING COUNTY FAIR. Chairman Harry Martin Addresses the People and Urges Assistance, Cooperation and Active Work. To the Public:
Our second annual premium list is in the hands of the printer and will be ready for distribution in a short time. We have increased our list of last year from $200.00 to $400.00, and we are going to have a great fair. The fair will begin Thursday, Sept. 30 and continue Friday and Saturday, October 1 and 2, and it will be so arranged that all things exhibited will be in place so we can have a full three days fair.
As many of you know this fair is controlled by a committee of seven and the money to pay premiums and expenses is raised in the following manner: Balance of $73.00 left over from last year; donated by county provided a like amount be raised by citizens, $150.00; also by entry fees.
So, to provide for these premiums and necessary expenses we must raise $150 or more. About half this amount has been subscribed. This amount must be raised or the fair will have to be called off or be a failure, as the county will give nothing unless we raise $150. It takes cash to pay premiums. The committee certainly would call the fair off if they did not have ample funds to pay all premiums and expenses. Last year $200 was paid in premiums and our expenses were less than $10.00. No member of this committee draws a cent for his services, but is giving his time and money to promote the interests of our county.
Now, we are in need of help! This is your fair as well as ours. Everyone that can possibly do so, should send us a donation of some amount, no difference how small will, it be appreciated, for if the people all over the county will help it would not be burdensome on anyone.
Now, don’t wait to be asked personally to aid us but just give or send to any member of the committee. There is no danger that your money will be squandered for you will be given a receipt for it and it will be deposited in the bank and in case the fair was called off your money would be refunded. If any one is in doubt about the way this money is handled I will refer him to J. S. Reed, Cashier of First National Bank, for information.
Now, let us all pull together and make this fair a success and it will be untold benefit to our county. Let us not linger by the wayside when opportunity is knocking at our door. Let us not wait for other people to come and develop our county and thereby reap0 the benefits, but let us do it ourselves and show others that come among us that we are up to date and prosperous and then our lands, instead of bring $5.00 per acre and up, will soon bring $100.00 and our county that is now classed a spoor, will b rich and prosperous.
Anyone who doubts that this county is going to be the richest, most prosperous in the state, is not informed or cannot see the signs of the times. “What is to make these good things?” you ask. Better farming and more of it. Better stock and more of it. Let everybody prepare something for the fair. Fit up your good cattle, horses, mule, sheep and hogs. Put them in as good show shape as possible.
Bring your best poultry. Save samples of all your best field crops, also vegetables and fruit. We especially invite the ladies to bring everything that will make their department a wonderland. Let everybody boot the fair! Let everybody come to the fair! Commence to make preparation now. Come and spend three days of unending enjoyment, making Cumberland County Fair a success. Harry Martin, Chairman.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
