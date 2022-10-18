CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. June 3, 1914. (Part One) HUNDREDS GO TO A WATERY GRAVE. One Vessel Rams Another in a Fog and Rammed Vessel Sinks in Twenty Minutes; 969 People Perish in St. Lawrence River. The Canadian Pacific liner, Empress of Ireland, carrying 1,387 persons, passengers and crew, sank in the darkness just before dawn Friday morning, in the St. Lawrence river, near the mouth, with a loss of 969 lives.
The vessel was bound from Quebec for Liverpool and sank in twenty minutes after being struck by a collier, which cut the vessel almost half in two and as deep as the screw part of the machinery. She sank in 19 fathoms of water. The vessel sank so quickly that most of the first class passengers perished and the few who did find their way to the life boats wore only night clothes. Of a party of 140 Salvation Army delegates on their way to London, England, to attend the international conference, only twenty were saved.
Wireless calls were sent for help before the vessel sank, but by the time vessels as close as ten miles arrived the stricken vessel had sunk and only the few who had made their way to the life boats were picked up; some died after reaching the life boats and almost all who were saved were more or less injured, many having legs and arms broken.
The disaster was due to a dense fog that prevailed. The vessel was valued at $2,000,000 and the cargo at $250,000 more, all of which was covered by insurance. There was one million dollars in silver on board, but that can be saved as will much of the cargo for the funnels of the vessel show at low tide.
CAPTAIN TELLS ABOUT IT. The Canadian coroner at Rimouski held an inquest to fix the blame for the disaster so far as the evidence then available would do so. Capt. G.H. Kendall of the ill-fated liner told the following story of the disaster: Captain Kendall took up his story of the disaster from the point at which the Empress of Ireland, bound from Quebec for Liverpool, had dropped her pilot Thursday night at Father Point.
“We then proceeded full speed,” continued Captain Kendall, “after passing Rock Point buoy, I sighted the steamer Storstad, it then being clear. The Storstad was about 1 point, as degrees from my own starboard bow. I saw a slight fog bank coming gradually from the land and knew it would pass between the Storstad and myself. The Storstad was about two miles away. Then the fog came and the Storstad’s lights disappeared, I stopped my ship. At the same time I blew three short blasts on the steamer’s whistle meaning ‘I am going full speed astern.’ The Storstad answered.
I then blew two long blasts, meaning “my ship was under way, but stopped and has no way upon her.” He answered again. It was still foggy. About two minutes afterward I saw his red and green lights. He would then be about one ship’s length away from me. I shouted to him through the megaphone to go full speed astern. At the same time I put my engine full speed ahead with my helm hard aport with the object of avoiding, if possible, the shock. Almost at the same time he came right in and cut me down in a line between the funnels. (Part 2 next week)
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
