CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. April 1, 1914. ADVANCE GUARD LOOKING FOR FARMS. Assistant Commissioner Johnsonius Visits This Section With Party Of Michigan Homeseekers Who Want Small Farms.
Last weeks Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture J.J.B. Johnsonius was here with a few men from the north who were seeking farms where land
can be had at a low price as the excessively high price demanded for land in most of the northern states has practically shut out the man with small means and forced him to either be a renter all of his days or go into some other line of business.
These men drove out in several directions from Crossville and expressed themselves well pleased with what they saw. One man went so far as to say he was glad to see the roads were muddy for that assured him that we not only had abundance of rain but that there was plenty of clay in the soil to hold any fertility that he would put in the land. They represented a number of small northern farmers in Michigan, Iowa and other states who wished to buy small tracts of land for homes.
It was not the idea of the people they represented to buy a large tract and cut it up into smaller tracts, but they wished to secure small farms, partly developed, in different directions from Crossville so that they would not only be close to the railroad but be close to a good school at the same time. That desire certainly brands them as being such citizens as any community would desire and the solid citizen that builds and develops any community to the point of high civilization.
WILL RETURN. Before going away they assured our people that they were well pleased with the general ap-
pearance of the country and that their report would be
such as would result in several more coming here within a short time and that they would very likely come for the purpose of buying homes and becoming citizens within a short time.
The feeling has become universal over the county now that if we are to ever induce thrifty and energetic people to locate here and remain we must take steps to secure them homes near the railroad and near good schools. That means that Crossville is the best part of the county because the advantages in the two respects named are better than any other part of the county.
CONCRETE TELEGRAPH POLES. The severe storms of this winter has proven the reinforced concrete telegraph poles to be far better than the wood one. They have been tested on the Pennsylvania railroad and they yielded to the force of the storm. They even stood the strain when the storm broke off the arms. They are cast from concrete reinforced by steel rods. Another feature in their favor is they do not rot like the wood or rust like the iron. There is apparently no limit to the time they will last.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
