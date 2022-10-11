CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE April 8, 1914. SWEPT FROM NAVY. Secretary Daniels Issues Order That Banishes John Barleycorn from Naval Vessels and Stations and Even the “Mess.” Secretary of the Navy Joseph Daniels has issued an order forbidding the use of intoxicants of all kinds as a beverage on all naval vessels and at all naval stations. The order was issued on recommendation of Surgeon-General Braisted. In speaking of the order Secretary Daniels said:
“I am in hearty agreement with the views expressed by the surgeon-general. There should not be on shipboard with reference to intoxicants, one rule for officers and another and a different rule for the enlisted personnel. The saddest hour in my official life is when an officer or enlisted man must be punished for intoxication.
“During the past week it has been my painful duty to approve a court-martial for dismissal from the service of an officer for intoxication. He told me that he never tasted intoxicants until he did so in the wine mess on the cruise. Others who have been disciplined for drinking to excess have made similar statements to me.
“Officers now are commissioned at the early age of twenty-two years. Has the government a right to permit this temptation which too often destroys the highest usefulness of young officers? I think not. If there is one profession more than any other that calls for a clear head and a steady hand, it is the naval profession. Experience has shown the wisdom of having no intoxicants on our ships for the young men, who enlist.
“I believe experience has demonstrated that a uniform rule should prevail in the navy for all who enlist in the service from the highest rank to the youngest enlisted man or officer who comes into the service and that abolition of the wine mess will be justified.”
NUISANCE LAW UPHELD. The nuisance law has passed its first test in the Chancery court of Shelby County in a test case taken up by Memphis saloon men.
Two judges sat at the hearing and decided that the law is constitutional in every particular. The whiskey men are said to be gloomy over the outlook, but claim they will appeal to the supreme court.
Attorney-General Estes says he will push offenders to the limit of the law, which means that all saloons and soft drinks stands must remain closed or take the consequences. The sitting judges will enforce the law against all offenders they say without regard to whom they may be. The friends of the law have no fear of it being knocked out by the supreme court.
BARBED WIRE. Forest officers in Washington and Oregon plan to discontinue the use of barbed wire on their forests. This will effect their own pastures and public drift fences. They say barbed wire has no advantage over smooth wire, that injures stock, and that it is more likely to be borne down by soft snow. Stockmen on the Ochoco forest in Oregon, recently constructed drift fences of smooth wire, though with some misgivings; now they say they will never use barbed wire again.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886.
