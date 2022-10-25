CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. June 3, 1914. (Part 2.) HUNDREDS GO TO A WATERY GRAVE. One Vessel Rams Another in a Fog and Rammed Vessel Sinks in Twenty Minutes. 969 People Perish in St. Lawrence River.
Continued interview of Capt. G.H. Kendall, Empress of Ireland, which sunk. “I shouted to the Storstad to keep full speed ahead to fill the hole he had made. He backed away. The ship began to fill and listed over rapidly. When he struck me I stopped my engines. I then ran full speed ahead again, with the object of running her on shore. Almost immediately the engine stopped, the ship filling and going over all the time.
“I had, in the meantime, given orders to get the lifeboats launched. I told the chief officer to tell the wireless operator to send out distress signals. He told me this had been done. I said: ‘Get the boats out as quick as possible.’ That was the last I saw of the chief officer. In about three to five minutes after that the ship turned over and floundered. I was shot into the sea myself and taken down with the suction. The next think I remember I was seizing a piece of grating. Some men pulled me into a lifeboat, which already had about thirty people in it.
“We pulled around and picked up twenty or twenty five more and put about ten around the side in the water with ropes around their waists, hanging on. We then pulled to the Storstad. I got all the people on board the Storstad and then left her with six of the crew and went back. When we got there everybody had gone.”
“What caused the collision?” asked the coroner. “The Storstad running into the Empress, which was stopped,” answered Kendall. Capt. Kendall, when he shouted to the Storstad’s captain to stand fast, said he received no answer. It was impossible for him not to have heard, he added. “I shouted five times; I also shouted, ‘keep ahead,’ said Captain Kendall, and if he did not hear me he should have done it anyway, as the seaman should have known that.”
“There was a wind?” he was asked.
“It was quite still.”
“How many boats were there on the Empress?” Between thirty and forty. There were boats for everybody. She had boats for 2,000 people.
“There was no panic among the passengers or crew. About four boats were launched. As the ship sank these boats floated away. The people who were saved were saved by the Empress’ boats and the wreckage. The Storstad, with three or four boats, pulled around and took people off the wreckage. He did not get many. I passed a couple of his boats and he only had three people in them.” (Conclusion next week)
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
