CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. July 1, 1914. EX-POSTMASTER ROSE FOUND SHORT WITH U.S. Not Arrested as He Settled the Demand of the Government When Presented and not Likely to Be Troubled Any Further.
Postmaster Judge W. A. Hamby had a duty presented to him through the post office Monday that does not fall to the lot of every postmaster and is never so pleasant as to be sought, even though it should chance that unpleasant feelings become aroused by change of postmaster.
As is well understood by the public generally there was not the slightest friction between Judge Hamby and his nephew, U.S. Rose, whose successor he became after something of a stormy time among the democratic factions of the county, which resulted in the turning down of some very prominent leaders in favor of Judge Hamby.
That being the case it can readily be seen that for Judge Hamby to have to notify Mr. Rose and his bondsmen that there was a shortage in his accounts as postmaster would of necessity be a duty unsought and painful. But Judge Hamby is known to be a man who never flinches from duty, whether it be pleasant or otherwise, and in keeping with his high sense of duty he presented the matter to Mr. Rose.
While Mr. Rose was as much surprised as was the public he felt no resentment against Judge Hamby and after going over the statement sent by the government he made arrangements to settle the difference claimed by the post office department at Washington.
It was very evident that had it been necessary the many friends of Mr. Rose would readily have come to this aid in raising the amount demanded by the government. Mr. Rose being both careful and frugal had saved something from his salary while postmaster and by that means was able to meet the demand of the government without calling upon his friends either for endorsement on paper or for a cash loan.
Judge Hamby notified Mr. Rose that he had a very important matter touching his service as postmaster to present to him and that the matter must have immediate attention.
He presented the statement to Mr. Rose which showed he was indebted to the government in the sum of ONE CENT.
Mr. Rose at once took steps to pay the amount and he expects no further trouble and the high opinion in which he is held by the public generally has not been lessened in the least, but he shudders to think what might have happened to him if he had not been careful enough of his salary to have save that one cent.
WORLD NEWS: ROYALTY ASSASSINATED. Archduke Francis Ferdinand, heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, and his morganatic wife were assassinated in the streets of Sarajevo Sunday.
While driving to the town hall a bomb was thrown at their automobile, but the duke struck it away and the explosion wounded two of his aides and some bystanders. As he and his wife were returning from the the hall a youthful student rushed to their automobile and shot them both to death before he could be restrained. The auto was rushed to the palace for medical aid but both died in a few minutes.
Gib
(Uncle Gib assignment for the week: unless you already know, look up the definition of morganatic.)
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
