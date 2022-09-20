CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. July 22, 1914. BAD FREIGHT WRECK ENGINEER KILLED BY STEAM. Engine Turns Over and Catches Engineer and Fireman Badly Scalded. Injured Man and Dead Man taken to Nashville. A freight wreck occurred near Daddy’s Creek Friday about 10:30 that resulted in the death of Engineer R. A. West, aged 40, and the injury of Fireman O. S. Bowers, who was badly scalded. The remains of West and the injured fireman were taken to Nashville the same day and hopes are entertained for the final recovery of the fireman. Engineer West was married and lived in Nashville, as did Fireman Bowers, aged 29.
The engine and cars left the track a short distance west of the Daddy’s Creek bridge. Five cars and the engine left the track. Engineer West was caught under the engine when it turned over and was scalded to death. When the body was removed the skin from his right hand from the wrist to the ends of the fingers came off like a glove and was picked up after the body was removed. Fireman Bowers was severely scalded by the escaping steam but hopes are entertained for his recovery. When last heard from he was resting reasonably well in a Nashville hospital. One brakeman was on the engine when it turned over and narrowly escaped being caught under it.
There was no visible reason for the wreck as the track was in good condition where the wreck occurred. The box cars left the track first and pulled the engine around so that when it turned over the front of the engine was pointing across the track. One of the cars was loaded with shelled corn. It was knocked to pieces and the corn was taken up by the railroad and disposed of. Both passenger trains transferred at the wreck, which was finally cleared up by the wrecker of the Southern Railway from Harriman. The T. C. wrecker could not reach the scene because of a wreck at Silver Point.
The Silver Point wreck resulted in A. S. Robinson, aged 26, fireman, being badly scalded, and he died later in a hospital at Nashville. W. M. Lusk, aged 30, engineer, of Monterey, ankle badly twisted; taken to Nashville for treatment. Flagman Clyde Kirkpatrick was so badly scalded that he died Friday night and the remains were taken to his home in Monterey. Numbers of persons from Crossville visited the scene of the wreck at Daddy’s Creek. Train service was very little interfered with as passengers were transferred at both of the wrecks.
SOUTHERN R. R. TELEPHONES. Will Be Installed on 225 Miles of Line in a Short Time. Southern Railway is preparing to install a telephone block system to take the place of the telegraph system now in use on the Atlanta division between Macon, GA, and Ooltewah, TN, a distance of 225 miles and part of the route of Southern Railway’s through trains between the West and Florida.
The present telegraph block system consists of one telegraph wire. The telephone block will consist of two wires and each office will be equipped with one bell on the north block and one bell on the south block with the telephone so installed that it can be connected with either. The lines will be so arranged at the offices that when a block office is closed the line can be cut through it.
The wires used for the telephone block will also be used for a telegraph circuit from Atlanta to Macon and for another circuit from Atlanta to Ooltewah into Chattanooga. In order to take care of the heavy Florida traffic last winter telephone block was put in operation between Macon and Jesup and was found so satisfactory that it has now been decided to extend the system over the line between Ooltewah and Jesup. The new system will be put in effect as soon as the change can be made.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
