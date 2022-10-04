CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. May 27, 1914. MUTILATED CURRENCY. Nearly $200 Presented at First National Bank, Rockwood, for Redemption, Causes Arrest of Gus Hinch, Resident This County.
Saturday Gus Hinch, brother of ex-Sheriff E.V. Hinch, of this county, was arrested at Rockwood when he presented several hundred dollars in currency for redemption that was badly mutilated and stuck together.
STUCK TOGETHER. Hinch presented $180 in currency to the cashier at the First National bank and stated that thee was $200 in the package. When Cashier J.E. Fox counted it the best he was able he made the amount $180.
The money had the appearance of having been in a wreck of some kind as it had been blown or stuck together so tightly that it was impossible to separate it and the bills were badly mutilated as well.
Hinch claimed he had dropped the money in the creek and in his effort to dry the bills had scorched them.
Sampson DeRossett was in Rockwood and saw the money and stated to the Chronicle that the money had the appearance to him of having been in an explosion or some kind of a bad wreck that had blown the bills to closely together that it was impossible to separate them and that they stuck together as though glued.
When the young man was searched he was found to have about $350 more on his person and also a pair of brass knucks. He was denied bond and was held by the Rockwood authorities on the charge of carrying brass knucks.
He would give no further information than that about the money getting wet and as he was a stranger in Rockwood his statement was thought by the Rockwood authorities not to be all.
DENIED BOND. John Q. Burnett and ex-Sheriff Hinch went to Rockwood Saturday and proffered to furnish bail for the young man, but the Rockwood authorities declined to allow bail on the grounds that Hinch had not had a trial on the charge of carrying brass knucks. The knucks case is regarded much the same in the eyes of the law as a pistol case.
Sampson DeRossett went to see the young man and proffered to make bond for him, but was denied, He was tried Monday forenoon and bound to court in two cases: One for carrying brass knucks and the other in connection wit the money.
IS MERCHANT. Gus Hinch is about 22 years of age, is part owner of a store in the head of Sequatchie valley and is a very quiet and industrious young man.
Those who know him do not for a moment feel that he has been engaged in anything criminal, such as robbing a bank or similar unlawful act, but some have expressed the thought that it is possible the young man may have bought the money from some person who did not come by it in the proper way.
He will not talk or give any other explanation than that first given the bank and that seems to be the end of it so far as learning anything from him goes.
It will be remembered that some months ago both the Spring City and Kingston banks were blown by cracksmen and robbed of considerable amounts. In the Kingston case the loss was stated to be $10,000.
Representatives from both of the banks have been to Rockwood to attempt to identify the money, with no good results.
Jas. Kerley, son of Green Kerley, Burke, was with Hinch in Rockwood and was arrested, searched and detained several hours on suspicion. E.P. Brewer, traveling salesman of the whole grocery firm of Trotter Brothers, Chattanooga, was also with Hinch in Rockwood and had a small check cashed by Hinch. On his arrival home Saturday the Rockwood authorities phoned here and had him searched as a suspect. It caused Mr. Brewer much amusement as he said if they could find any money on him he would be glad to divide it with them.
Virgil Hinch, brother of the arrested party, says he recently bought the interest owned by his brother Gus in their store near Burke and paid him the cash. It is probable that the money Hinch had was the money paid him by his brother.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
