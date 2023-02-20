CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. May 7, 1913.
Well, Uncle Gib reader, having never been in Kansas, this front page article seemed worth sharing.
NOT ALL TOLD. Conditions In Kansas Better Than Was Claimed. Recently there appeared in The Tennessean and American an editorial comment on conditions in Kansas, in which was included and extract from an official statement by the attorney-general of Kansas.
Among the things said for the state named were that more than half of the jails were empty; more than four-fifths of the counties were without insane; only nine counties had inebriates; thirty-eight county poor farms had no tenants; some counties had not had a criminal case in then years.
A citizen of Tennessee, who was inclined to believe that the picture was overdrawn, sent a copy of the editorial to a friend in the Sunflower state. An answer has been received, more than confirmed the statement of the attorney-general, signed by the company with which the friend worked.
It was as follows:
Dear Sir—Yours of the 15th to hand this a.m. You send us little clipping from your paper on the effects of prohibition in Kansas, and ask if it is reliable. Will say yes, in every respect. This report does not give justice to its present condition, either, as this was from its 1911 report. The 1912 report is very much better, but have not yet got a copy of it. Will get one and send to you.
The writer came from an anti-prohibition state — Indiana — just before the prohibition law came in force in this estate, and have seen the workings of it, and the differences in the two states are wonderful.
It is estimated authoritatively that there is not 15 per cent of the population of Kansas that would vote the saloons in again. I was talking with the ex-sheriff of Allen county today (Iola is the county seat). When he was sheriff, eight years ago, the criminal cases in that county would run from forty to fifty per term, and now they do not have any. The cases on the regular docket would run from 200 to 250 per term, and now they hardly run 100.
We have some violations, in the way of bootleggers, but the sledding is very hard for them. The foreigners this article refers to are over in the coal fields of southeast Kansas — Pittburg, Weier City and Cherokee districts. They are all foreigners. They have been so closely forced to the wall that they have cut it out to a large extent. You don’t have to keep our name from this unless you want to. The condition of our state is something we are proud of.
Hannum Lumber Co. Cherryvale, Kan.
Uncle Gib note: Oh, dear. Something has happened in Kansas!
Looking on the internet, crimegrade.org reports that Iola, Kansas has one of the highest crime rares in America compared to all communities of all sizes from the smallest town to the very largest cities.
One’s chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime here is one in 26.
On “areavibes,” it reports the city as having a crime rate 103% higher than the national average, violent crime 63% higher than national average and property crime as 110% higher than the national average.
As a gauge, “homefacts” shows the Crossville crime rate as a little over 29% higher than the national average; violent crime, 5.71% higher than the national average, and property crime as almost 85% higher than the national average. Get hidden cameras on your stuff.
