CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. May 7, 1913.
Concluding Memphis-to-Bristol highway article. This line over the Memphis-to-Bristol highway will surely be chosen for three main reasons:
The location is neither too far north so that it comes closer than is desired to the central states nor too far south to be objectionable and it is the easiest place to cross the great Appalachian mountain range. Also there is more work done in this section than any other part of the south.
Wise Expenditure. Never in the history of the country has anything been done that promises to bring greater results to this section in many ways than the location of the Memphis-to-Bristol highway through this county, with splendid grades that have been established.
This fact is becoming clearer all the time and many who once objected to the work being so expensive now begin to see that instead of being wasted it was wisdom.
Scouting Party. Dell M. Potter, a millionaire mine owner of Arizona, stated to the Birmingham meeting that within 60 days a scouting party would be sent out to search out the best location for the proposed southern route to the Pacific.
He has stated that he had at one time conducted an automobile party from the Pacific to Washington and he was fully convinced that the southern route is the best for many reasons.
Before this scouting party returns to Arizona it is practically certain it will pass through this county over the Memphis-to-Bristol highway and it is very easy to believe that when the party sees the splendid start that has been made in this county in the way of location and grade, that Cumberland county is sure to be “on the map” with a vengeance.
Especially is this true when it is remembered that both east and west of us much good pike road is now built and practically up to the standard of the proposed through route.
Mr. Potter stated that Arizona has arranged to sell ten millions of dollars’ worth or bonds the proceeds of which are to be applied on the roads of that new state.
He finds that capitalists are now very slow to take hold of and develop properties that are not accessible by automobiles. That fact has made him a good roads enthusiast of the most pronounced type.
Congress is ready and willing to adopt the plan of government aid to road building, so says Senator Bankhead, of Alabama, so soon as the different road organizations get their plans formulated and present them in a logical shape.
There now remains no doubt that the proper organization will be perfected.
Monterey Route. Within the past few days the editor of the Chronicle has talked with several of the leading business men of this section on the question of road building in this county.
In every instance they favor completing the road grade to Pleasant Hill, in conformity with the plans already adopted.
After that the idea is that our best way to get out west is via Monterey for the slow movement of White county in getting the road up the mountain on the west leads them to believe that the quicker and surer way is to go by the way of Monterey.
The expense of building the road via Monterey will be much lighter per mile than via Pleasant Hill and there is no doubt that Cookeville and Monterey will both lend generous aid to secure the road that way.
More Good Grade. The feeling is growing that the thing for this county to do is to secure as many miles as possible of good grade and then keep it up while waiting for the government aid that is almost sure to come in a few years.
After the Potter inspection tour is made there is liable to be some intelligent agitation aroused over further road building, but until that time it seems probably no definite or tentative plans will be considered.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
