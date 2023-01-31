CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. May 7, 1913.
Dear Uncle Gib reader, before we begin our journey through this article, let’s look at a little history of the Memphis-to-Bristol Highway. It was built as discussed in this article, as a connector to many other highways across Tennessee. We have looked at others who came to do surveys for the highway, but not the group from Arizona.
The Tennessee Encyclopedia says, “Local businessmen formed the Memphis to Bristol Highway Association in 1911 to promote its development. Soon after its creation in 1915, the Tennessee State Highway Department designated this corridor as State Route 1 and made it the top road priority. In 1926 about two thirds was designated as U.S. 70, the major east-west corridor in the region. In the late 1920s the entire route became part of the Broadway of America Highway from California to New York. State Route 1 remained the main east-west route through the state until the completion of Interstate 40 in the late 1960s.”
The first thing that popped into my mind from the comments in the Encyclopedia was the old Broadway Cafe. In case anyone ever wondered where the name came from, during the 1920s while this major road was called the “Broadway of America” there were cafes along the route from one end to the other that were named the “Broadway Cafe.”
“Broadway” later became Main Street, and the state of Tennessee has had a ‘Main Street’ program ever since. Now, lets begin our journey from the 1913 Chronicle.
Highway Outlook Grown Brighter. Scouting Party Will Pass Through This Section Soon Spying Out the Carolinas-Oaklahoma Ocean-to-Ocean Great Route. O.W. Monroe, who is in charge of the construction of the Memphis-to-Bristol through this county, attended the recent meeting of the National Highway Association at Birmingham, Alabama, and thee learned much of what this great national association contemplates. He returned much encouraged with what he saw and heard and is now fully assured that the Memphis-to Bristol Highway through this county is to be a part of one of the great highways that will cross the country from east to west.
Sure to Get Great Road. The Memphis-to-Bristol highway is now a part of what is known as the Oklahoma-Carolinas national highway. Mr. Monroe now feels sure that we will before many years get this great highway through this county for several reasons, chief among them being the following: The Memphis-to-Bristol highway through this county having been located by government engineers is ample assurance that the location is the best that can be.
Further the grades are such as are sure to appeal to the government when the time arrives for the consideration of the final location of this great highway. Again, it is generally admitted that the first money spent by the nation on government highways will be for two great through lines running east and west from coast to coast or at least from Washington City to the Pacific coast. That means that the first road will go through the middle states and the next through the southern states.
