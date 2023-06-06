CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE.
Sept. 4, 1912.
The top agricultural products in Tennessee these days are soybeans, corn, chickens and beef.
Hogs are No. 8, with almost $122 million dollars in revenue in 2021.
More than a half-century ago, Grace Brady had some of the largest Duroc and Hampshire pigs I’ve ever seen on her farm in Grassy Cove.
In my memory, a mulefoot hog, subject of our articles, it something I’ve never seen, but then, let’s learn something new by reading this article.
Mulefoot hogs article continued: The tests show that mulefoot hogs are very strong breeders.
In color, mulefoot hogs are usually black, or black with white points. The notable differences, as compared with the Berkshires, are a solid hoof, a longer and straighter face greater length of neck, legs and sides and a better bone.
They are gentle and very much like the Poland-China or Duroc-Jersey in disposition. Their coats are soft and the touch mellow, showing a good quality of flesh.
Claims are made by breeders of the pure mulefoot hogs that compared with other breeds they are hardier, have greater vitality, mature earlier, and cost less to make the first 250 pounds.
The sows are gentle, kind mothers, are usually very prolific, raising large litters of pigs, which, if turned out, will hustle for their living, or will grow and thrive, paying big returns under good care and attention.
They claim the pigs are hardier and freer from pig diseases than pigs of other breeds, are great rovers, hustling for themselves from time of birth, and will often demand a premium on the market.
The sows are better suckled than any breed I have ever had under observation. They seem to have a great capacity to produce milk while suckling pigs, and the sows are hard to keep in high flesh, but as soon as their litters are weaned, the gain in flesh is very rapid.
Aristotle, who was born 384 B C., wrote of a race of hogs with undivided toes or consolidated hoofs.
Later, Linaeus, the Swedish naturalist, born in 1707, wrote that hogs with undivided toes were not uncommon about his native town in Sweden.
This hog has been known to naturalists in different parts of the world for more than 2,000 years.
The full-blooded mulefoot hogs get as large as any of the other breeds when they have the same care. One of the larger bears of the breed weighed 970 pounds, and I have several that would weigh 1,000 pounds if fed to put on weight.
There have been only a few of these hogs shown at the state and county fairs, because their breeders can sell them as fast as they can produce them, and have not had the time to advertise in that way.
Uncle Gib note: The American Mulefoot Breeders Association was founded in 2014, to promote and preserve the breed. You can look at the Livestock Conservancy website to see their unique qualities. They are classified as a “critical breed” of heritage pig.
They are compact and weigh 400-600 pounds, which is small for a pig, as well as the fact that they seem to have smaller litters.
The meat is said to “melt in your mouth,” is very tender, and appreciated by gourmet chefs.
These may be factors in their status as endangered.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.