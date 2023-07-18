CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. October 1912.
PENSIONS FOR CONFED. WIDOWS. (conclusion) COX AND DIBRELL. The majority of the legislators were dependent on their Finance Ways and Means Committee and the State’s financial officers for information. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Ways and Means was John I. Cox. When the Senate passed on these bills, item by item, it closed its doors and excluded everybody but the chief clerk and representative of Comptroller Dibrell, who remained their as the financial adviser, of the Senate.
Neither Cox, the Chairman of the Finance, Ways and Means Committee, nor the Comptroller’s office ever intimated that these bills were appropriating more money than the State would have. After the bills reached me an effort was made to compel me either to veto them and necessitate an extra session of the Legislature, or approve them and bankrupt the State. I did neither. I merely called the attention of the Legislature to the mistake they had made, and suggested that they recall the bills from my hands in order that they might reduce the appropriations within the State’s income.
Public sentiment and practically every leading newspaper in the State backed me in the course I adopted and forced the Legislature to yield. A committee, composed of Senators McAlister, Houk and Adams, and Representatives Miller, Marshall and Galloway, was appointed by the Legislature to redraft the bills. Only two out of six of this committee were my political friends, and both branches of the Legislature were against me, the Senate by election and the House by seduction.
As a matter our course, they found it necessary to cut out and cut down some of the appropriations. Among those cut out was the $50,000 appropriation for widows’ pension. This was done by the unanimous vote of the committee above named, and without any recommendation or suggestion from me, and their report was adopted by the Legislature. When the appropriation bills were returned to me, cut down to the point where the State could pay them off, I approved them as a whole, and in preference to a special session of the Legislature, although they were not such bills as I would have drawn myself. In view of these facts, the falsity of the charge that I opposed the appropriations for widows’ pensions is apparent. COMPARES ADMINISTRATIONS. In this connection it will interest the public to know the comparative amounts appropriated for Confederate pensions in Gov. McMillin’s two administrations and mine. Here are the two figures: McMillin: 1899-1900, $200,000. 1901-1902, $300,000. Hooper: 1911-1912, $1,460,000. Widows received nothing under either of McMillin’s administrations.
DEMOCRATS MEET. The democratic floterial convention met in the court house here Saturday and nominated T. E. Wilson, of Grassy Cove, for floater. This was expected. W. C. Abernathy of Grundy county, was chairman and Vance Hinch secretary. The resolutions endorsed the democratic party action all along the line and declared for McMillin and the other nominees. J. R. Mitchell put Mr. Wilson in nomination and paid him a very glowing tribute. His nomination was seconded by G. W. Cline and Judge C. E. Snodgrass both of whom spoke of Mr. Wilson in the highest terms.
Mr. Wilson is well known over this county and was the strongest man they could have put in the field. As a citizen he is highly esteemed and has had many business transactions with our people that leads them to a thorough knowledge of his character. The opposition that will come to him will be of a political character and not because he is unworthy. He is a democrat of the strictest type and for that reason he will not receive a large republican support in this county. Should he be elected he would without question stand with the regular democracy and support the policies of the straight democratic caucus. That puts him in line for supporting the policy of allowing the sale of whiskey in the three large cities of the state. For that reason he will hardly get the votes of those who oppose whiskey.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
