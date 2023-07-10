CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. October 16, 1912. PARCELS POST. Not What It Should Be, But Is a Great Improvement Over Express Rates. If there ever has been a bold, a brazen, robbery perpetrated upon the people without let or hindrance that has been done by the express companies of this country. They have grown immensely rich by robbing the people.
Beginning with Jan. 1, 1913, the parcels post will go into effect and the people should “Remember the Maine” with the express companies and let them feel the weight of the loss of business, even if it costs the sender a trifle more. Under the parcels post you can get a two pound package from Nashville for 12 cents; it costs 30 cents now. You can get a 3-pound package from Cincinnati for 17 cents; it costs 45 cents now. To get 11 pounds from Nashville will cost 46 cents by parcels post and by express now it will probably cost 75 cents. To get an eleven pound package from Cincinnati will cost 57 cents by parcels post; by express it now costs fully a dollar.
The express companies have been claiming that their rates were as low as they could stand, but it will be seen that their rates will come down greatly after January 1 next. Such robbery as they have practiced was never known or borne by the people before, but thanks to the parcels post—which in this instance is far higher than it should be—the situation will be much relieved after Jan. 1.
The interstate commerce commission now sitting in Washington is considering express rates and has reduced them considerable. The express companies claim that rates proposed by the commission means such a heavy loss as to almost destroy their business.
In the face of that claim James L. Cowles, secretary of the Postal Progressive League, made the statement that the express companies of America carry a package of any size or value not exceeding eleven pounds in weight from any point in Europe to any point in the United States for a flat rate of 27 cents. He is urging a flat rate for all packages sent by express in this country. How does that compare with 30 cents for two pounds from Nashville to Crossville? There is nothing excessive about the 30 cent charge.
CITY IMPROVEMENT. Bonds Voted by Handsome Majority and Work Will Not Be Delayed Long. Owing to the lateness of the hour when the vote, on the bond issue of $10,000 for street improvement of our town, was announced last week Tuesday, we could give nothing more than the vote.
While the vote of 68 to 30 in favor of the bonds was very gratifying it was not so large as it would have been had our people turned out with the normal vote. The corporation votes fully 125 or more and had the full vote been cast it would very probably have shown three to one in favor of the improvement.
The citizens are expected to meet in the court house Friday night to select the five commissioners the board of mayor and aldermen expect to appoint to handle the money and make the improvements planned. Every person who feels an interest in the movement should be sure to come out and assist in selecting the commissioners. If you are not there to voice your views do not complain of the results.
Nothing has ever been done by the people of Crossville that in our estimation means so much for our town as the act of voting money for public improvements.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
