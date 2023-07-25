CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. September 18, 1912. LAST OF ALLEN GANG IN TOILS OF THE LAW. Sidna Allen and Wesley Edwards, the Hillsville, Virginia, Murderers Are Arrested in Des Moins, IA. Saturday Sidna Allen, leader of the Allen clan who shot up the Hillsville, VA, court killing Judge Massie, the sheriff, the district attorney and two other persons March 14, was arrested in Des Moins, Iowa. Also Wesley Edwards was arrested in the same city and on the same day.
The arrest was due to the sweetheart of Edwards going to him. Detectives were on the train with the young lady, but she was not aware of the fact. The men agreed to return to Virginia without requisition papers. Allen had been working as a carpenter and Edwards with a paving gang.
Two of the Allen gang have been sentenced to hang Nov. 22 while two others received long terms in the penitentiary and one was acquitted. Sidna Allen was the leader of the gang and the feeling is that his conviction will follow as a matter of course as the shooting was done in daylight. When these men are tried the end will be practically reached of one of the most bloody killings on record.
‘HUMAN TOOL CHEST.” Knives, Nails, Screws and Other Things Removed from Stomach of Man. When physicians operated upon John Martiner at the County Hospital Chicago to learn what had caused ‘terrible pains in his stomach,’ they found nineteen pocket knives, seventeen nails, five knife blades, a dozen screws and a silver dollar.
Martiner, who has been known to Chicagoans as ‘the human tool chest,’ swallowed the articles on wagers. “Eating knives and all that stuff never hurt me,” said Martiner before the operation, “but some times I’d get terrible pains in my stomach.” Physicians pronounced the operation as successful. Mariner is 36 years old and is a laborer.
The pocket knives, screws and other articles removed from Martiner’s stomach, were mounted on cardboard by Superintendent T. P. Teters, of the hospital, and placed on exhibition at the institution. All of the articles were lodged in a corner of the stomach,’ said the surgeon who operated on Martiner. “An ulcer had formed and the man would have died within a month if he had not been operated upon.”
Ten of the knives form Martiner’s stomach had been bone handled, but the bone had been dissolved by the gastric juices. The wooden handled knives were intact. A silver dollar which Martiner swallowed ten years ago was as bright as if the coin had just come from the mint. The juices of the stomach had kept the silver in a highly polished condition. Some of the knife blades were rusty.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
