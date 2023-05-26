CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. September 4, 1912. JUDGE S. C. BROWN Delivers Stinging Rebuke to Officers Who Wink at Law Violations. Judge Sam C. Brown, of Harriman, in closing the July term of his court in James County at Ooltewah, administered a stinging rebuke to grand jurors and court officers and especially to the Hamilton County officials, for failure to enforce the prohibition law.
This came up in passing sentence on convicted boot-leggers. He said any man regardless of the community, who says that the whiskey selling laws cannot be enforced is a man who does not want them enforced. He said that he and no other judge had a right to suspend a jail sentence under the prohibition law and held Hamilton county whiskey dealers responsible for failures of the law in James County. He criticized the lack of law enforcement in Hamilton County.
The method employed by Judge S. C. Brown in dealing with the whiskey sellers is meeting with the hardy approval of the law-abiding people of this district.
Judge Brown is not only skillful at administering the law in working with the law and justice, but he is something of a farmer as well as is evidence by a field of corn that he has at his home in Harriman. He has a small field that his neighbors say will yield 75 bushels to the acre, but Judge Brown thinks 60 bushels per acre is nearer the real size of the crop.
MULE-FOOT HOGS. They Seem to Be the Ideal Animals for This Mountain. From time to time articles have appeared in different periodicals descriptive of the mule-foot hog, but in most cases the description was given merely as an item of interest and this hog was not especially commended as being superior to the clover hoof breeds.
The following article indicates that they are superior in so many ways to the other breeds that we feel the hog raisers of this county will be interested in it. The article is written by John H. Dunlap, Williamsport, Ohio, and appeared in the Southern Ruralist. Mr. Dunlap says: This breed gets its name from its solid foot, which is solid like that of a horse or mule. The flesh is of a remarkably fine flavor and is very tender and palatable.
There are a great many ideas held about its origin, but this, as well as the tendency of the pure-bred Mule-Foot to assert itself with a solid foot when crossed with other breeds, is still puzzling the scientific world.
My attention was called to this breed by a letter from Mr. Quinn, of the United States Department of Agriculture. It seems that the government has never been able to find out where or how this breed got its solid foot. Tests made with Chester Whites, Poland-China’s, Berkshires, Hampshires, Yorkshires, and hogs with mixed breeding, all show that the Mule-Foot characteristics are predominant. Even the Tamworth, which traces back to the wild hog, shows the solid foot in the offspring when crossed with a Mule-Foot.
