CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. July 10, 1912.
Hodgepodge of News. Items Touching Many Subjects of General Interest Including Politics.
Ten deaths from heat, and 22 prostrations was the record in Chicago Saturday.
A brother of Woodrow Wilson is city editor of the Nashville Banner. His name is Joe R. Wilson.
The democratic state primary board declared Harvey H. Hannah the nominee for railroad commissioner Friday. He had no opposition.
Congressman Cordell Hull his introduced a bill into the house to strengthen the Sherman law. That it is weak and deficient most people admit.
J.T. Dannel was nominated for representative in the general assembly from Roane county without opposition last week. He is a republican and anti-whiskey man.
The republicans of Colonel Roosevelt’s home county have launched the new third party movement on the grounds that the Colonel was defrauded of the nomination at Chicago. The claim is becoming general that in the event Roosevelt runs for president, President Taft will be the third man in the race. Some go so far as to claim he will not carry a single state.
The new constitution of Indiana drafted by Gov. Marshall has been declared void by the state supreme court on the ground that it did not become a law by the proper method.
The governing board of the Minnesota progressive republican league met in Minneapolis and passed a resolution opposing the third party movement and endorsed Woodrow Wilson, without mentioning his name.
Several leaders of the Roosevelt forces in different states have declared they will not join the new party that the Colonel proposes to start. They claim the progressives are largely in the majority and that there is no need of a new party.
The Booklovers’ Contest in the Tennessean has closed and the big prizes went to Nashville people, as might have been expected. Mrs. H.J. Dunbar of Crossville was the only one in Cumberland county who received a prize, which was a box of candy.
The backbone of the revolution in Mexico seems to have been broken. The rebel army was defeated last week in a decisive battle with the government troops. The ammunition of the rebels gave out, their money is gone and the soldiers are deserting in large numbers. The rebel leader declares that he will take some Pacific port and hold it so he can import arms.
Formally Announced. Ex-Governor M. R. Patterson formally announced his candidacy for the United States Senate subject to action of a democratic primary to be held on the day of the regular November election.
Bubonic Plague. Bubonic plague has been found in Cuba and Puerto Rico and steps are being taken to prevent it coming to this country.
All-Day Singing. The Crab Orchard Musical Choir will hold an All Day Singing, at the Christian church, with dinner on the grounds, the third Sunday, July 21.
All who are interested in singing are cordially invited to attend. Those who are familiar with the “Old Harp of Columbia” are especially invited as a portion of the day is to be devoted to singing from that splendid old song book. J.L. Rose, president.
