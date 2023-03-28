CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. July 17, 1912.
BRAND ON STEER: Figures in a Law Suit Implicating Duck Smith. There has been no trial of a civil nature in Crossville in years that attracted more attention, and in which as much interest was manifest by the public, as that between John Bowman of Roane county, Lee Noland and E.A. Smith, tried before Esq. Cline last Saturday.
It appears from the proof that in the spring of 1911 Mr. Bowman brought about 35 head of cattle to this county. They were put in care of Dick Kindrick, who looked after them until fall.
The cattle were all branded with a figure seven and were also labeled in the left ear with a label on which was Mr. Bowman’s name.
When he came to gether them up in the fall one of them was missing. He heard nothing of it until a few days ago, when he was informed that Lee Noland had a steer answering the description of the one that was missing.
He came out and made and investigation and identified the steer as the one that had been missing, and was informed by Mr. Noland that the steer was purchased by him from E.A. Smith.
He thereupon brought replevin proceedings against Mr. Noland to get possession of the steer. Smith was made a party by amendment before the trial.
Dick Kindrick, who had charge of the steer, and Irve Turner, who had seen the steer a number of times, and Mr. Bowman all testified positively that it was Mr. Bowman’s steer.
Smith testified that he and Bill Cox bought the steer when it was only a calf in Fentress county and brought it home together with a number of others and that he had owned it ever since until he sold it to Noland; that he marked it, and branded it with the letter S on the left hip and on the jaw and that he dehorned it.
He proved by his wife the same facts. He proved by Bill Cox that they bought such a brute in Fentress county and brought it home but that he had only seen it once since it was brought to this county.
Quill Treadway testified that he was working for Smith when he brought the calf home and saw it at his place until it was sold to Noland. He testified that it was the same steer that was replevied by Bowman and that Smith had raised it from a calf.
Roe Hyder testified that he castrated a steer for Smith of the same description as the one replevied and to the best of his knowledge it was the same one.
It was contended by Bowman that his brand, the figure seven, was on the left hip of the steer and that there had been a letter S branded over the seven and that his label had been cut out of the ear.
In this confused state of affairs, some witnesses swearing positively that it was Bowman’s steer and others as equally positive that it was raised by Smith and sold to Noland, Esq.
Cline was unable to make up his mind and he therefore ordered profert made of the steer that he might see if it really had been branded with a seven and also an S.
After the barber’s shears were applied and the hair removed Esq. Cline returned to the court and rendered his decision in favor of Mr. Bowman.
Defendants appealed to the circuit court. Whether or not it is the intention of the parties to lead the steer into circuit court and there make him exhibit his scars, brands, and bruises we do not know.
The court house was packed with interested listeners and another important trial had to be postponed on account of the lateness of the hour when the replevin suit was finally decided.
