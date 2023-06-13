CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE.
Oct. 23, 1912.
County Courtdisposes of the business in a session that lasts only one day. The county court got down to business in brisk order Monday of last week with the result that all business was transacted by the time the hour arrived to adjourn for the day. This is a speed of action that is rather unusual as court generally held into the second day.
The dispatch with which matters were turned of was due in some measure to the careful preparation of Judge Burnett in having matters in shape so work could be dispatched with little delay. The amount of business done was less than is frequently before the court at a quarterly session.
Judge Burnett made his quarterly report, which was accepted. The total liabilities of the county is shown by the report of Judge Burnett to be $87,060. This amount is made up in the main by pike bonds amounting to $50,000; railroad bonds $22,000; court house bonds $25,000.
Trustee G. A. Haley showed by his report that he had on hand nearly $14,000. This amount comprises the school money, which will be paid out rapidly from now on until the schools over the county close.
Poor Commissioner Samuel Cline made his report, which was accepted and showed an expenditure of about $400.
County Physician E. W. Mitchell made his report, which was accepted. The following persons were released from road duty and payment of poll tax: Robt. Houston, permanently; Alex. Hayes, Charley Wells, permanently; John Carpenter, permanently; Melvine Mitchell, temporarily; Raymond Godsey, permanently.
J. G. Stephens of Creston was elected a notary public. Judge Burnett appointed the following committees: Tax Levy-Harry Martin, J. F. Brown, R. A. Powel. School-J. H. Henry, Clay Sells, John A. Frey. Roads-D. L. Lundy, Jere Morrow, H. C. McCoy. Jail-J. L. Burnett, E. A. Watson, T. S. Randolph. Poorhouse-J. H. Frey, Clay Sells, H. C. McCoy.
Emmett Hamby was elected road commissioner for the First district and Frank Perkins for the Second district. Jesse McBride brought in a bill for over $60 for having cared for a young man named Adair at his home while sick, but it was lost. It seems the young man has been sick at the home of Mr. McBride for four weeks and is not yet well. An effort was made to create him a county charge and was so voted by the court, but was rescinded by a later motion.
The jail committee reported the jail in good condition and recommended that the fees of the jailer, Sheriff Toney, be paid. Four hundred dollars was set aside for the benefit of the poor for the ensuing quarter.
Out of the railroad and Courthouse sinking funds $1,000 was set aside for the support of the High School, the same for the county schools, and $700 for county purposes. About the usual amount of bills were received and allowed.
The Highway commission made its report and showed that there was remaining to the credit of the commission of September 30, $38,271.62. Superintendent of Public Instruction, J. S. Cline made his report which was accepted.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
