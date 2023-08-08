CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. September 25, 1912. HOUSE BURNED. J. L. Burnett Loses Farm Residence Near Graysville.
Friday night of last week, at 10 o’clock, the residence on the farm of J. L. Burnett, near Graysville, was burned to the ground. Insurance $800. Mr. Burnett had arranged to sell the farm, the man asking thirty days time in which to make arrangements, which had been granted. In order to make the place presentable and as attractive as possible, he had some men cleaning up and setting things to rights generally about the farm.
They were camping in the house and by some means it caught fire about 10 o’clock at night and was burned. Mr. Burnett had the house insured for $800 and had recently put on a new room so that the property was in good condition. The house would cost over $1,000 to build so that he is looser by something over $200. He will not rebuild as he wishes to sell the farm and does not contemplate moving there.
KNITTING MILL. For some time Cashier J. S. Reed has been trying to interest parties in locating a knitting mill here and only recently succeeded in getting a direct proposition from them.
They propose to put in a plant to the value of $50,000 stock in it; a $75,000 plant if our people will take $15,000 interest in it. Whether or not our people will be able to raise the required amount is uncertain, but Mr. Reed hopes to succeed in securing the small er amount. The people were uncertain and slow about making a direct offer until Mr. Reed laid before them the prospects of this section and told them that there was a project on foot to bond the town for $10,000 fr street improvement. When they learned that movement was on foot and that Mr. Reed thought the chance for it to carry was good, they then hesitated no longer and made the direct proposal as stated.
Harriman has recently secured a knitting mill and the one at Rockwood is now arranging to add a $50,000 addition to the one there, which will mean the employment of 600 hands, mostly girls and women. Such an enterprise would be of untold value to our town and we hope that our people will grasp this opportunity to do a good thing for the general business conditions here.
INSTANTLY KILLED. Leonard Nancy Shot Through Heart by Robbers Sunday. Leonard Nance was shot through the heart Sunday morning about 10 o’clock and instantly killed while attempting to arrest some men who had robbed a store the night before at Mountlake, a few miles from Daisy, Hamilton county. The remains were shipped to Rockwood for interment Sunday.
The deceased had been working for a large coal company at Mountlake for some four years as bank boss and had been deputy sheriff at the same time. Some parties had robbed a store Saturday night and Nance went to arrest them. As he came near the house where they were some one shot Nance through a crack in the house. The ball penetrated his heart and he died at once.
Mrs. Nance had arrived here on the noon train from Rockwood, Sunday, to visit her niece, Mrs. John Q. Burnett, when a phone message reached Mrs. Burnett of the killing. Mrs. Nance returned to Rockwood at once on the next train being here but a few minutes as the trains passed here Sunday. She did not know when she left here that her son had been killed, but was told he had been shot.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
