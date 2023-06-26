CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE
Oct. 16, 1912
Roosevelt Is Shot. Man Insane Over the “Third Term” Idea Fired the Shot, Which Lodged in Flesh of Breast and Did Little Injury to Colonel.
Col. Roosevelt was shot in Milwaukee, WI, Monday evening while on his way to a hall to speak.
The would-be assassin fired only one shot and at short range while Col. Roosevelt was waving his hat in reply to cheers of a throng pressed around the automobile he was in.
The ball struck him in the breast and lodged in the flesh.
Had it not been for a manuscript in his pocket Col. Roosevelt would very likely have been killed.
The man who fired the shot was thought to be crazy over the third-term idea, as writing found on his person disclosed.
The man was overpowered at once and would have been killed by the crowd had the Colonel not interfered.
Col. Roosevelt went on to the hall and spoke for over an hour.
When urged not to attempt to speak he said; “I will deliver this speech or die.”
It is not considered that the wound is likely to prevent him from speaking many days.
A History article by Christopher Klein, records that Roosevelt insisted on giving the speech.
He told the audience, “It takes more than that to kill a Bull Moose,” referring to the nickname of the Progressive Party, in his third party run for president.
The shooter, 36-year-old John Schrank, an unemployed New York City saloon keeper, had stalked Roosevelt around the country for weeks. The attempt was finally made in a state that did not have the death penalty.
At his trial he said, “I did not intend to kill the citizen Roosevelt. I intended to kill Theodore Roosevelt, the third termer.”
Declared at his trial to be insane, Schrank was committed for life to a Wisconsin state asylum.
X-rays showed the bullet lodged against Roosevelt’s fourth right rib in an upward path toward his heart.
The bullet had been slowed by his dense overcoat, steel-reinforced eyeglass case, and his hefty 50-page speech in his inner right jacket pocket.
Doctors determined it was safer to leave the bullet in his chest than to operate. This exacerbated his chronic rheumatoid arthritis for the rest of his life.
The attempted assassination brought a wave of sympathy for Roosevelt; however, it would be Woodrow Wilson who would win the presidency.
Roosevelt came in second with 27% of the vote, the highest percentage of any third-party candidate so far in American history.
Schrank had immigrated from Bavaria with his parents who died shortly thereafter.
He was raised by an aunt and uncle and had also suffered the death of his girlfriend, all who died before this assassination attempt.
He died Sept. 25, 1943, at Central State Mental Hospital in Wisconsin, outliving Roosevelt by 24 years.
As we celebrate our Independence Day, it is interesting to look at a lesser-known part of our national history.
We have survived even through adversity.
Above all, remember it is God who is in control of all HIStory.
