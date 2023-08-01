CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE.
Oct. 9, 1912.
RAISING HORSES AND MULES: Big Profit Realized by E. G. Wilson Shows What Can Be Done.
The Chronicle has repeatedly called attention to the fact that raising horses and mules could be done with much profit, because of the abundance of wild grass that can be had free and the further fact that in some parts of the county winter grass is so abundant that very little feed of any kind is required during the winter.
E.G. Wilson, who lives at Burke, in the head of Sequatchie Valley, and who grazes quite a number of cattle on the mountain each year, has made a record with a mare that is remarkable to say the least.
Mr. Wilson bought a mare and paid $105 for her four years ago. Since that time she has had four colts, which have either been sold for an aggregate of $650 or the price refused that would make the total that amount.
The situation in brief is this: Bought mare for $105. Sold first colt for $175. Refused for second colt $200. Sold third colt for $175. Colt this spring, valued at $100. Sold mare for $200. $850, Deducting purchase price of mare ($105), total $745.
Mr. Wilson used the mare all these four years and considers her use well worth her keep. Hence it will be seen that Mr. Wilson has simply cleared $745 in four years on an investment of $105.
Not every person could do so well as that, but considering the high prices being paid for horses and mules, it is easy to see how there is good money in raising horses and mules on this mountain where it does not cost any thing to keep them fully five or six months in the year and little the remainder of the time.
WHO IS TO BLAME? Some One Seems to Have Grown Careless in Handling the Mail.
Much to our surprise, we learned Monday that the issue of the Chronicle for September 18 and 25 failed to reach the post office at Grassy Cove. Why this happened we are unable to tell, but we feel confident the fault is not at the Chronicle office.
We do not think any postmaster or other person had intentionally caused the Chronicle to be delayed, destroyed or sent wrong, but it does seem that someone had been very careless.
Since there are only three offices between the Chronicle office and the Grassy Cove office, some one at one of these offices must be in fault or the mail clerk on the train is to blame.
We have no disposition to cause any one any trouble, but shall feel it our duty to take it up with the department and have a thorough investigation made, in case the Chronicle fails to reach its destination again, and the knowledge of failure reaches us.
The publishing and issuing a paper is a business and if the paper fails to reach the subscriber he is naturally displeased and expects us to learn and remove the cause.
This we shall attempt to do solely as a duty to our subscribers and a protection to this business.
This is not written in anger or ill will, but every word of it is published in seriousness and will be carried out as stated.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
