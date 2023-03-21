CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. July 17, 1912.
Train Halted By Worms: Crushed Under Wheels Making Track Slippery as if Greased. An army of small worms stalled a passenger train on the Brinson railway for more than an hour. The worms were crossing the tracts in a company body, going from one field into the next when the train ran into them.
Their crushed bodies well greased the wheels and the rails so that the train was unable to advance until the train crew cleared the right-of-way with shovels.
Eight trains on the Brinson railroad have been held up by the worm. The Central railroad of Georgia has also had trouble of the same kind.
This is the first season that the worm has ever appeared in sufficient numbers to impede railroading.
The worms do most of their traveling at night. In the darkness it is hard to see them until the train is actually upon them. Once the mass is struck the crushed insets clutter the wheels and rails and the train comes to a standstill.
The wheels of the locomotive still revolve, but they cannot move through the thick mass. It is necessary to remove the worms, dead and live, from the tracks and with shovels and put sand on the rails before the train can proceed.
A Correction. No 3X7 Tickets Can Be Used in First District, But Dortch Law Ballots Must Be Used. Last week we made the statement that the 3X7 ballots will be used in the election of a justice of the peace in the corporation of Crossville and Pleasant Hill.
We made the statement on the basis that we thought the Dortch law only applied to elections outside of corporate limits, but Judge Burnett informs us that the Dortch law applies to all elections, whether town, county, state or nation.
That being the case, the Dortch law ballot will have to be used at Pleasant Hill and Crossville. Separate ballot boxes will be required, but the same set of election officers can hold for both elections.
Candidates for the county at large will not need to furnish the regular 3X7 ballots for Crossville, Creston, Dorton, Pomona, Pleasant Hill and Clifty as all these places vote under the Dortch law.
There are 562 voters registered in the first district, which includes the precincts named. As no one who is not registered can vote the number of votes in the precincts named cannot exceed the total named.
The vote will be divided in the following manner as that is the number of voters registered at the respective precincts: Crossville 240, Pomona 38, Pleasant Hill 125, Clifty 40, Creston 84, Dorton 55.
The law requires that twice as many tickets be furnished as there are voters registered and that the ballots be sent to the voting precinct sealed and that the seal be not broken until the polls are opened and no person is allowed to have a ballot until he is ready to enter the booth to vote.
The ballot must be 14 inches wide and as long as necessary to get the names on.
All parties will have their tickets printed in parallel columns on the same ballot, and the voter will select the ticket of his choice and place an “X” opposite the name of the person for whom he wishes to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.