CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. Jan. 13, 1911.
This is a two-part story of one of the pioneer families of Crossville and Cumberland County.
Old Land Marks Pass Away. J.M.B. Walker, whose name was in full John Monroe Beaty Walker, but commonly called Uncle John Walker, passed over the river of death Dec. 30, 1910, and Mary Adeline Walker, commonly called Aunt Mary Walker followed him Jan. 2, 1911.
Their remains were laid to rest in the Frost Grave Yard two miles west of Crossville by friends and loving hands.
Uncle John was born in Rhea County, TN, where Roddy now is, April 14, 1832, and was 78 years, 8 months and 6 days old when he died. He lived in this country in the early days and knew more of its history when he died than any other person living. He had lived within five miles of Crossville for over 50 years.
In his boyhood days wild Indians were thicker in this country than wild turkeys are now. Then deer, bear, turkeys, flax, wheels, flax brakes, pot racks, reap hooks, fist fights and good old times were plenty.
He was a good blacksmith and used to make the old fashioned crooked or scoope bed wagons with which emigrants went in trains to California crossing the plains as it was then called. Nobody could shoe a horse or make a plow better than he.
A good blacksmith, a good neighbor, an honest man a kind husband and father he was always in demand and was always busy.
In time of the Civil War he was often pressed into horse shoeing by guerrilla bands and made work all day and for his pay was told to keep his mouth shut or they would shoot him.
He and Aunt Mary, then Mary Frost, were married Jan. 26, 1854, at the old Frost Place two and one half miles west of Crossville. Eight children were born to them, six of whom are still living.
The history of the family is that a cross word was never spoken in the family between any of them.
This is so exceptional that it may be hard to believe, and the writer would have some misgivings on the matter had not the warmed by the good fires of Uncle John and eaten at his table for near seven years, during which time he observed the peaceable and kind way in which they lived and that the kind words spoken and kind things done between them all.
I never saw another family to equal this one in this way. I will never forget how good and kind they would all be to Uncle John when he would come home cold and tired from a trip with his wagon.
It mattered not when one came or went, it was all kindness. The same extended to the boarders as well.
Part two of the story next week!
