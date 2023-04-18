CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. Jan. 13, 1911.
This is the second of a two-part story of John Monroe “Uncle John” Walker, who passed away Dec. 30, 1910, and his wife, Mary Adeline “Aunt Mary” Walker, who passed away Jan. 2, 1911. The Walkers were one of the pioneer families of Crossville and Cumberland County.
Aunt Mary was born Nov. 17, 1830, at the Old Plum Orchard near where G.W. Liner lives, and she was 80 years, 1 month and 16 days old when she died.
Her father was Elijah Frost and her mother was named Emelie Lonesome Patterson before her marriage to Elijah Frost.
The father of Elijah fought in the Revolutionary War and was at the Battle of Kings Mountain, was an early settler of this country, when the Old Cumberland Road was the way of travel westward, before there was any Cumberland County, or any Crossville, before the battle of New Orleans in the days of Wiley Redwine’s boyhood, and for years before the oldest man in this county was born.
He died of cholera in Missouri while there visiting his son. To him and Emelie were born 12 sons and four daughters, Micajah, Elijah, Thomas, William, Matthew, Sevier, Joseph, White, Winter, Snow, Young, Hiram, Nancy Ann, Mary Adeline, Elizabeth Jane and Sally Clay.
Elijah Jr. was a guide across the Plains, as it was called, from this country to California. He went the trip five times between 1845-’67.
They went with wagon trains of the old scoope bed kind drawn by oxen, it taking six months to make the trip.
They fought the Indians, killed bear, lived in their wagons, often circling their camp with their wagons, making a fort within. By luck, as it were, he escaped the Mountain Meadow Massacre as well as many other dangers.
He was in Portland, OR, when it consisted of one log cabin, and was in San Francisco when it was a small village of a few log cabins.
He was a progressive pioneer, and died at Coldwell, ID, in 1883, 84 years old.
Any one is struck with the name of some of the children, as White Frost, Winter Frost, Snow Frost and Sevier Frost.
I received a letter one time asking if White Frost was a real person. As I was then seeing him every day, it sounded funny to me but any one not used to the name it must sound like fiction.
Aunt Mary was an invalid for five years before she died and much of her time sat in her wheeled chair, which was a present from Mr. and Mrs. Shannon of Albany, NY, and which she prized very highly.
Uncle John was not strong, but was not sick very long.
We all hate for such people to pass away, for it seems there will be no more like them.
“But there is a reaper whose harvest is death, And he taketh the bearded grain at a breath. And the flowers that grow between.” J.W. Dorton
Uncle Gib note: The first time going into the Frost graveyard, 50 years ago, there were so many briers it was impossible to even determine how many graves were there.
Hubert Bandy, a Frost descendant, took an old push mower over there periodically and mowed a path through to the graves of his ancestors. It was too much to try to do that for the entire cemetery.
Carlton Sevier, Rhoda Mae Davis, and Virginia Bowman did the earliest grave records. It was unattended for years until taking a friend to see the condition of the historic cemetery.
Vancieneta Wisdom got involved and was able to convince the City to accept upkeep on the cemetery due to the number of early historic burials there.
Emiline Frost and White Frost are among those buried in the Frost cemetery as are several members of the Walker family and other Frost descendants. Emiline served as a midwife and it was said she delivered more babies in this area than anyone else.
