CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. Dec. 23, 1910.
J. M. B. Walker died Tuesday afternoon at 6 o’clock in his 79th year. Mr. Walker was known and loved by all our people and deep sympathy is felt for his family and his aged and helpless wife in their affliction. Mr. Walker was noted for his kindness. No person in distress ever went away hungry from his door or failed to secure a nights lodging.
“Inasmuch as ye did it unto one of these, the least of my brethren, ye did it unto me.” There are very few of our citizens who have not enjoyed the hospitality of Mr. Walker and his good wife and his death will long be regretted by all who knew him. The remains were interred at the Frost Burying Ground two miles west of town on Wednesday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL CROSSVILLE, TENNESSEE. Fall term began Oct. 3, 1910. Spring term begins Jan. 4, 1911. Boys! Girls! Avail yourselves of the opportunities offered. The State and County have provided that you may complete the Elementary Course and then the High School Course—ALL FREE OF TUITION.
It is all yours if you will but put forth your efforts, and take advantage of these opportunities. The County High School Board has rented and fitted up the Spring Lawn Hotel for a girls dormitory, where board and everything is furnished at the rate of $2.25 per week. Girls, this is a great opportunity, and advantage that is offered to you.
The people of Crossville will be more than delighted to accommodate young men in the way of board and otherwise that will be of advantage to them in obtaining the benefits of the High School. The High School Building is nice and comfortable, and furnished with the latest improved desks, and will accommodate two hundred students.
There will be five months in the Spring term—an excellent opportunity for teachers of the county to attend—tuition free. The school is running nicely with fine prospects, under the principalship of Prof. D. M. Shoun, an efficient teacher and a courteous gentleman, and two well qualified assistants, Mrs. Harriett B. Hill and Miss Lula B. Mason. All pains will be taken to accommodate and satisfy all students, and to advance them in the ways of knowledge and refinement.
The motto of the High School is Good Behavior, Close Application, and Thoroughness. All students are looked after by the faculty and kept within their proper places, and patrons should have no hesitancy in entrusting their children to the care of the school The High School is for all the boys and girls of the county and they should get the benefit of it by attending.
The intention is, with the co-operation of the people of the county, to make the High School an institution where all boys and girls can get a practical education that will fit and prepare them for the duties and responsibilities of life. Patrons, give us your co-operation and influence for the good of the boys and girls of our county.
For all desired information, write, Prof. D. M. Shoun, A. B., Principal
County Board of Education for the High School J. W. Dorton, Chairman
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
