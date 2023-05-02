CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. Nov. 25, 1910.
Latest Happenings the World Over Told In Itemized Form. Events Here And There. Condensed into a Few Lines for the Perusal of the Busy Man — Latest Personal Information. PERSONAL.
Count Leo Tolstoy died at Astaoova. Dr. Makovetsky and other attending physicians and Countess Tolstoy and children were at his side when the end, which was peaceful, came. Efforts of the church to gather the famous reformer into its folds effected nothing, as neither side yielded.
Premier Briand, while attending the ceremonies in the Tuilleries in Paris, in connection with the dedication of a monument erected to the memory of Jules Ferry, the French statesman, was assaulted by a Royalist, who struck him twice in the face with his fists. The premier was not seriously hurt.
Harry M. Hoyt, counsellor of the state department, died at Washington of peritonitis after an illness of only four days. Mrs. James Mulholland of Point Pleasant, WV, confessed to the murder of her husband and cleared her father and mother, who had been under arrest of the charge.
Professor William Morris Davis, the geologist of Harvard University, was elected a member of the Berlin Academy of Sciences.
State Curator Silas R. Morse of Atlantic City, NJ, has received a wallet containing $43 which he lost in Chicago at the world’s fair. The conscience-stricken Chicagoan concealed his identity by sending the wallet by Rev. James J. Doherty of Chicago.
Mrs. Marion B. Baxter, widely known as a WCTU and woman suffrage lecturer and worker, died at her home in Seattle.
A.O. Leuschner of the University of California at Berkeley announced that the comet discovered by Dr. V. Corulli of Italy is identical with Faye’s comet. Joseph Gardner, charged with having absconded from his home in Seattle, WA, leaving behind bad checks and debts to the amount of $54,700, was arrested at Norfolk, VA. He had planned to sail for Brazil. Robert Room, a labor leader and former president of the Scottish Clans of Boston, is dead at a hospital there as the result, the police say, of an assault on him at a meeting of the lathers’ union. Mrs. Lillian M.N. Stevens of Portland, ME, was enthusiastically and unanimously re-elected president of the National Woman’s Christian Temperance Union at the annual convention at Baltimore.
General News. The Isthmian Canal Commission’s annual report shows that the canal is rapidly nearing completion and that the health and labor conditions in the zone are excellent.
A total of 14 dead and 43 seriously injured was the price paid for football by its followers during the season just closing, despite the use of the new rules, which were brought into being in an effort to reform the game and make it less perilous to the players.
Mistaking a package of headache tablets for candy, the 3-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel C. Taylor ate 14 at Zanesville, OH. The child died in convulsions.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
