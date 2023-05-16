CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. December 9, 1910. TO OUR DELINQUENT SUBSCRIBERS. These are strenuous times; panicky times; in fact, there is a great financial stringency existing in the Chronicle office. We haven’t seen a dollar—a whole dollar—in so long that we have ceased to remember what a dollar looks like, whether it is green or yellow, light or heavy, full weight or mex, and whether we could get one hundred cents for it if we had nerve enough to take it to a local bank.
Times were, however, when we occasionally had a dollar of our own and we believe if one were dropped into our palm now that some fond recollection of the past would enable us to recognize it. We would certainly like to look at one just to be sure that we remember what it looks like whether we ever have the good fortune to possess another or not.
We have a great many delinquent subscribers on our books and would be tickled to death if they would all send us a dollar or whatever amount they owe us, just to see how it would feel when we parted with it in paying our own bills.
If you send us a dollar on your subscription we won’t keep it long because our creditors give us no rest and we are daily haunted by the fear that an execution will be levied upon our assets if the sheriff can discover any. We need money so bad that we can almost taste it. If you owe us and we fail to send you a dun feel assured that we know that this notice in our paper would be sufficient to call your attention to our distress.
MARTIN & SONS HARDWARE STORE. Hardware of most any kind, stoves of all kinds, furniture, paints and oils, roofing and paint, saddles and harness, bed-steads, mattresses and bedding, cement and lime, waggons and buggios, wire fencing, doors and windows, sewing machines rugs and matting, lap robes, and blankets, caskets and coffins. We would be pleased to have everyone, when in town, come in and see us, whether you want to buy anything or not. G. M. Martin & Sons.
W. F. Bandy. Christmas is coming! Keep your eye on my show windows. Everything good to eat can be found at my store. Groceries of all kinds, fruit, candles, & nuts, everything you need for a fruit cake candied orange lemon peel caron shelled almonds candied pineapple & cherries. Loaf and pulverized sugar. Make my store your trading place through the holidays I will treat you as nice as I know how and give you your moneys’ worth. Come in. Look whether you buy or not.
QUARTERLY CONFERENCE. Quarterly conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church, South, the Crossville charge, hold its first session at Bakers Chapel near Dorton on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 28 and 29, 1910. We have a new presiding elder this year and we wish to encourage him and the Baker’s people by a large attendance at this meeting. We expect a good report at this meeting. G. O. Gnnaway, P. C.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.