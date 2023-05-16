Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.