Crossville Chronicle.
July 14, 1909.
Conclusion of “Wonders Attributed to the Moon” article of last week.
These are interesting astronomical speculations, which, perhaps, are not possible of scientific demonstration.
They indicate, however, how much more extensive and definite is our modern knowledge of the relations between the earth and its satellite.
This further interesting evidence of the now general recognition that the moon exercises a highly important influence upon our climate and season is found in the oft-repeated attempts to reform the calendar and bring our scheme of the measurement of time down to its only really intentional basis, the lunar month.
An interesting project for reforming the Gregorian calendar, which is observed by all the Western nations, was submitted to the recent Pan-American Scientific Congress held at Santiago, Chile.
The originator of the scheme, Senor Hesse, one of the Peruvian delegates, informs us that the project met with the unanimous approval of the section of mathematics at the congress.
In brief, Senor Hesse’s project calls for a year consisting, not of 12 months, or varying number of days, as at present, but of 13 months, of exactly 28 days each, the lunar month of exactly four weeks, each day of the week invariably falling on the same day of each month.
The 13 lunar months calculated on this basis would aggregate 364 days. The 365th day would come, according to this scheme, between the last day of the 13th month (which it is proposed to call Trecember,-13th), and the first day of the first month of the new year.
This intercalary day would be a world-recognized holiday, not counting for dating purposes either with scientists or business men. Leap Year moreover would add a second holiday immediately following the first.
Of course the conservation of the worlds of commerce and science would make the adoption of such a calendar extremely difficult, if not impossible.
When we remember that Russia, with its 150 million population, still adheres to the old Julian calendar, which does not even recognize Leap Year, the difficulty would be increased. Eventually however, some such scientific calendar will undoubtedly be adopted, but as eventually the world, it seems certain, will come around to a universal use of the metric system.
Well, Uncle Gib readers, over a century later the world is still not universally using the metric system; in fact, the United States is one of three countries that still officially uses the Imperial System. We won’t chase that rabbit in this article.
The Gregorian calendar is still in place for much of the world. There are over 40 calendars in use around the world today. Through history there have been three major types of calendars, Solar, Lunar, and Luni-solar. The ancient Egyptians used sidereal (star) calendars as well.
This makes it easy to see that the proposal of a universal calendar would not be acceptable everywhere, so the delegates at the 1909 Pan-American Scientific Congress were mainly talking to each other on this subject.
Though not noted in the Chronicle, this article appears to have been reprinted from a 1909 issue of the American Monthly magazine.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.