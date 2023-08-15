Uncle Gib reader, for a couple of weeks we’re going to venture into the world of the study of the moon by scientists of the early 1900’s to give us a better understanding of the advancements that have been made over the past almost 115 years. It is hoped that some of the articles will give you a smile as you read the ideas of those times.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE July 14, 1909. WONDERS ATTRIBUTED TO THE MOON. A New Calendar Proposed That is to Consist of Thirteen Months Twenty-Eight Days Each.
The powerful influence exerted upon our earth in its solid as well as its liquid parts by our satellite, the moon, is becoming better known and its importance better realized. Some recent experiments and observations made by Professor Hecker, the German astronomer, in an underground chamber at Potsdam Observatory, near Berlin have demonstrated conclusively the truth of the long-disputed contention that the apparently solid earth, responding to the influence of the sun and moon, is subject to daily oscillations analogous to the tides of the ocean.
While these movements are not noticeable to the earth’s inhabitants any more than is the action of the tides to those on board a ship at sea, they take place beyond a doubt. Professor Hecker has demonstrated that these land tides rise and fall during twenty-four hours to the extent of some twenty centimeters, or approximately eight inches.
The French astronomer, Camille Flammarion, contends that some fixed relation can be demonstrated between this periodic land tide and the violent oscillations of the earth’s bed, known as earthquakes.
Sir George Darwin, in a recent noteworthy speech before a scientific congress in London, commenting upon the observations of Professor Hecker, called attention to the fact that in all tidal motion, particularly that of the ocean, there is a friction, very slight and yet sufficient to act as a slow brake on the earth’s rotation.
This friction due principally to the action of the moon must have a reaction on the satellite, the effect of the reaction being to drive the moon further and further from the earth. Science believes the moon was very close to the earth’s surface and at a still earlier period actually a part of the earth’s body. The combined mass spun around so fast that it broke in two and the smaller body, the moon, was driven off by tidal friction to where we now see it.
Referring with respect, but without comment, to the suggestion of the French astronomer that the Pacific ocean may be the hole left by the moon, Sir Charles declared that the tidal friction will, in the distant future cause the earth to spin more and more slowly and the moon to recede farther and father until it, perhaps, comes within the compelling gravitation attraction of some larger planet. Then it will permanently leave our skies.
Stay tuned, we will finish this article next week.
