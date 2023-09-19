CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. July 14, 1909. COUNTY COURT. Routine Business Disposed of and Court Adjourns Monday, but Pays Judge Hamby High Compliment. The quarterly term of County court convened in regular session Monday with all justices except Esq. D.H. Beaty, of Mayland.
The Poorhouse Commissioner, John Walker, and County Physician Dr. E.W. Mitchell, made their reports which were accepted. Constables Monroe Hyder and Jas. Cooley were appointed to wait on the court and the grand jury at the October term. Will Hill, of Pomona, was allowed $10 a month as he has consumption and is unable to work.
O.N. Stone was allowed $3 a month on account of being affected with epilepsy to such a degree as to render it almost impossible for him to work. County Judge W.O. Kearley was directed to have the plastering on the courthouse fixed. The Weaver Coal and Coke Company was refunded taxes of $32.73. Sheriff Hinch was allowed $22.50 for keeping the babe of Lucinda Smith while she was in jail.
A resolution was passed commending the location of a State Normal School at Dayton, Rhea County. A voting precinct was established at Creston and the Spencer stone designated as the polling place. G.L. Miller, G.W. Cline, E.G. Tollett, Geo. T. Renfro and Harry Martin were appointed as delegates to attend the Good Roads convention, which will convene in Nashville during the State Fair in September.
JURY LIST. The following were named as jurors for the October term: Mark Wightman, Lee Scarbrough, John Adams, C.M. Wells, Lee Noland, W.S. Wattenbarger, P.H. Hall, W.H. Ashburn, John Wyatt, Jr., (names unreadable), Will Nealon, D.E. Hamby, G.A. Haley, G.W. Hembree, Wm. Reed, J. Smith, Jas. Beard, W.B. Lewis.
Judge W.O. Kearley was directed to advertise the poor farm at Meridian and receive bids for same and report to the next term of court. The inmates of the poorhouse will be moved to the new quarters here in town before the October term of court convenes and the court thinks it wise to dispose of the Meridian property as soon as it can be done with proper consideration for its real value.
An Auditing Committee was appointed before which all bills against the county must pass before being acted upon by the court. This is a very wise provision and will doubtless very much facilitate the work of the court and at the same time stand as a bar against the payment of bills without a full understanding of all conditions that go to bear upon the amounts being proper and legal.
The following persons were released from Poll tax and road work for various reasons: In a few instances the tax was refunded for good reasons. J.B. Cook, Clint Anderson, Wm. Rnandolph, Welton Irvin, John Reed, Jr., Bob Harris, J.P. Elmore.
County Assessor J. E. Davis was allowed the remainder of the amount due him as assessor for this year which amount, including what had been previously advanced to him, to $595.20. The road from the corporation line in Crossville to the County Poorhouse was declared a public road of the first class.
More county business next week. Can you imagine us going back to the Quarterly County Court system today? The county commission (county justices-commissioners), only met four times a year and all unfinished business had to wait for their next quarterly meetings to be acted upon.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
