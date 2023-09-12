CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. July 21, 1909. LOCKER CLUB IN TROUBLE. Carrying out the instructions of Mayor Brown, Matt Wilson and his secretary, T. M. Stephenson, were arrested by the police on the charge of violating the prohibition law in running an open-locker club, in Nashville.
Wilson opened his club that morning and at night when a patrolman saw the proprietor serve the first drink, he arrested him. The police have instructions to arrest him for every drink served. Wilson’s cub is known as the Owl club. He has 120 lockers on the second floor of his place. He charged $1 initiation fee, 50 cents per month locker rent and 5 cents service for each drink.
STRIKERS WOUNDED. The strike trouble that has been in progress for some days at the works of the Standard Steel Car company shops, at Butler, PA, culminated in the serious wounding of some ten persons, two are thought to be fatally injured, by the mounted constabulary. The people were hurt by being ridden down by the troopers.
LAST OF FAMILY. Mrs. J. Addison Hayes, daughter of Jefferson Davis, president of the Southern Confederacy, died at her home in Colorado Springs, CO, Sunday. She was the last of the family of Jefferson Davis.
YALE MEN TAKE TO THE LAW. The Bar Still Attracts One-Third of the University’s Graduates. The statisticians at Yale have drawn up a table to show what occupations the graduates of the institution have chosen in the last century. From the table it appears that the ministry has fallen off greatly as an attraction.
When the century opened about 29 percent of Yale graduates were ministers. Beginning with 1860 this number took a great fall. Since 1865 the average has been six percent. The averages for law and medicine have remained about the same. As a rule ten percent of Yale’s graduates are doctors. In law the figures have been steadily about 33 percent.
In teaching and science the figures have increased very gradually from about two percent to 11 pecent. The strongest upward tendency has been that of business. The farmers have fallen off ever since the southern planters ceased to enter Yale. Business now attracts about one third of the men, and the law about one third. The other third is divided between the ministry, science, teaching, forestry and a few other branches.
BELONG TO TEMPERATE ZONE. Four-Fifths of the Horses of the World Are Found There. Of the 100,000,000 horses known to exist in the world, 80,000,000 or four-fifths of the entire number are found in the temperate zone and nearly all among the occidental people. According to the National Geographical Magazine, the remaining 20,000,000 scattered through the tropics are largely employed in the service of temperate zone visitors or residents and are but feeble representatives of that animal as he is known to the people of Europe or America.
In the United States and Canada we have 1 horse for every 372 persons; in South America, 1 for every 7; in Mexico, 1 for every 12; in Japan, 1 for every 30 1 to 40 in Turkey, for 50 in the Philippines, for about 150 in Africa and 200 in India and Southern China. The Llama will carry from 50 to 100 pounds; a man from 675 to 150 pounds; the donkey 100 to 200 pounds; an ox 150 to 200 pounds; a horse from 200 to 250 pounds; the elephant from 1,800 to 2,500 pounds; the camel from 350 to 500 pounds.
Uncle Gib note: I don’t think the Chronicle had much news to print this week.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
