CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. December 4, 1907. WEDDING BELLS. One of Cumberland County’s Most Promising Young Men Claims an Overton County Lady as a Bride. Thanksgiving day was one of great importance to Mr. H. L. Spencer and Miss Laura Qualls of Livingston, for at the home of the bride on that day the words were said that made them man and wife.
The groom is the son of Taylor Spencer, of Creston, and is one of the most highly respected young men of our county and an energetic business man. He was engaged for some months in the general merchandise business at Creston, but last spring sold out his interest to his brothers and went to Livingston, where he is now conducting a feed store.
The bride is the daughter of Alex Qualls and a cousin of J. L. Qualls, one of our better known and most respected citizens. The Qualls’ are one among the most prominent and respected families of Overton county. Mrs. Spencer impresses one as being an excellent lady, intelligent and refined and doubtless will do her part in the battle of life that lays before them.
For the present Mr. and Mrs. Spencer will make their home at Livingston, but may decide later to become citizens of Cumberland county, which will meet wit the hearty approval of many friends here. The Chronicle is glad to join with a host of friends in this and Overton County in wishing Mr. and Mrs. Spencer a long and happy life spent in the paths of usefulness.
HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!!! So says your Uncle Gib on February 14, in the year 2023. Can you imagine, 2023! This is a fun day for cards, candy, and maybe flowers. Jewelry if you’re lucky! Maybe you just tell somebody that you love them. How great is that! It makes me think of something I’ve wondered about for ages. How can two people stay in love forever—60 to 80 years to be more precise? Well, it certainly can’t be from the outside.
She stays impeccably beautiful, make up just right, hair always in place, dressed to the nines, while he becomes bald, overweight, slouchy, and grumpy. Or, maybe its the other way around, he looks like the tennis pro that could jump the net fifty times a day, and she “veggies out” with dark chocolate and wine all day.
One of my friends was always the last one to leave any meeting. If you were traveling with them it would drive you nuts. Their spouse was along to drive and it was suggested that we pull around the corner and wait to see their face when they finally came out looking for the vehicle. With a little laugh the response was, “Ah, can’t do that.” When the partner finally came to the car and was told of the exchange, there it was—that look. Just for a second they looked at each other and the slow-poke said, “they’d never do that,” and they were right. At that time they’d been married 60 years.
They have something together that just can’t be defined. You, an outsider, can only see it for a second when they look at each other. Its a private thing, just between them and nobody else can break the special bond. In that private second they both become the same young bride or groom that married so many years ago. They see each other just like they did in days gone by, young and beautiful.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
