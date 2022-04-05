CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. August 8 1906. JACK RENFRO DEAD. Passed Away at His Home at Linaria Thursday Morning of Heart Failure.
Jack Renfro died at his home at Linaria Thursday morning at an early hour of heart failure, aged 70 years, after an illness of some weeks. The remains were interred at the Linaria cemetery Friday with Masonic honors.
The deceased had been troubled with heart failure for some months and his condition was known to be such that death might come at almost any time. Geo. T. Renfro, son of the deceased, went to the home of his father Wednesday night accompanied by Dr. W.W. DeGolia who stayed with him until his death came at 6:30 Thursday morning. The deceased leaves three children, two sons and one daughter. William and Idelia are single and at home. The other son, Geo. T. Renfro, is a salesman for the Hanley-Goodman Grocery Company, Harriman, and lives in Crossville and drums the territory adjacent thereto.
The deceased would have been 71 years old October 11 had he lived so long. In years past he had been four times elected sheriff of this county, having held that office for three consecutive terms the first time and only one term the last time, not standing for re-election. It is coincident that he died on the regular August election day, being the day on which he had four times been elected sheriff. He was a member of Crossville Masonic lodge, being one of its charter members.
The funeral services were conducted by Crossville lodge, attended by about twenty members and numerous friends and acquaintances. He leaves many friends and very few, if any, enemies. He enjoyed the respect and confidence of all who knew him and in his demise our county loses a good citizen.
Some additional notes were found regarding J.A. Renfro. Cumberland County’s First 100 Years lists J. A. Renfro as serving as Sheriff from 1874-1880, the fifth person to serve as county Sheriff.
CHRONICLE. October 6, 1887, J.A. Renfro was selected to serve the Circuit Court on the grand jury.
CHRONICLE. February 2, 1888. IN MEMORIAM. WILLIAM RENFRO. William Renfro, the father of R.A., L.M. and J.A. Renfro, died on Jan. 10th of old age. He was born Jan. 10th, 1801, and was consequently 87 years old when he died. He leaves a widow to morn his loss who is now, as indeed she has been for 12 years, the care of Marion. The deceased was a justice of the peace of this county for 30 years and was respected by all.
CHRONICLE. May 8, 1890, finds a note that J.A. Renfro, a man who thinks life is worth living, whose appearance shows he has plenty to eat and enjoys a good joke at any time, is the post master of Linaria.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
