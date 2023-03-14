Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees expected. A hard freeze below 27 degrees will be possible for all of Middle Tennessee. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With such warm temperatures so early into spring...plants have begun to bloom. Low temperatures will drop to below freezing for up to 12 hours across all of middle TN...or slightly longer for the higher elevation of the Plateau...Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&