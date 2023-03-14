CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. May 10, 1905.
Quiet Wedding of Geo. T. Renfro and Miss Susie Rose Wednesday. They leave for a Wedding Trip to Washington City.
Last Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. , Mr. George T. Renfro and Miss Susie Rose were married at the home of County Court Clerk U.S. Rose. Rev. C.L. Ledford, of the Crab Orchard Baptist Church, said the words that made this much esteemed couple man and wife.
The wedding was a very quiet affair, there being only a few of their most intimate friends present to witness the ceremony.
The bride and groom left over the Tennessee Central at 3 p.m. for Washington City. They will be at home to their friends in Crossville after the 15th instant.
The groom has prepared a pleasant and commodious home on Prospect avenue, the most sightly and pleasant part of our town. Their residence here will be a source of much gratification to their numerous Crossville friends as well as a very helpful addition to our town.
The bride is the daughter of R.F. Rose of Crab Orchard and is much admired and beloved for her sweet and winning manners and rare good sense.
The groom has been engaged as wholesale grocery salesman for the past three years. The past year he has been with the Handley-Goodman Grocery company. By his fair and honest business methods he has built up a trade in this section of his house of such volume as not enjoyed by any other firm that supplies this territory.
He is a young man of keen and energetic business ability and justly merits the splendid business he has built for his house, and his permanent residence here will be very gratifying to his host of Crossville friends.
This popular and highly respected young couple will receive the most hearty and sincere congratulations of a very large circle of friends over the county. The Chronicle is glad to join the throng in wishing them a long and useful life, filled with the very largest possible measure of wedded happiness.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE.
July 17, 1912.
Renfro Chosen Secretary Again. Reappointed by State Chairman Beasley to the Place He Has Filled so Ably the Past Three Years. Last week State Chairman Beasley, of the republican executive Committee appointed George T. Renfro as secretary for the next two years.
Mr. Renfro was born and raised in this, Cumberland, county, and has always stood well with the best people of our county.
He entered politics a few years ago by being elected chairman of the republican congressional committee of this fourth district.
He put so much vigor and energy into the party work and the results of his careful and energetic organization were so fruitful that when the time came for choosing a chairman again he was re-elected without opposition, and only released the place a few months ago of his own choice.
When the split came in the democratic party two years ago Chairman Sanders saw in him an able, clean and active young republican. He recognized it by selecting him as secretary to conduct the fight for temperance and clean politics.
Every one knows the result. He was retained in the difficult position until Chairman Beasley took hold of the helm and in view of his past record Mr. Beasley could see no one better qualified to direct the coming campaign and re-appointed him.
He was chosen delegate to the republican national convention from the fourth district this year and four years ago as a Taft supporter. He enjoys the highest confidence of both Senator Sanders and Gov. Hooper.
He was appointed superintendent of the capitol by Gov. Hooper and he has discharged the duties of that place in so pleasant and business like manner that he is today one of the most popular and admired state officials at Nashville.
He is a young man, has never been charged with a dishonorable act, is true to his friends, a clean, but shrewd fighter. He has many friends in this county who will be much gratified at his continued success.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
