CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE September 14, 1904. This and That. Mrs. Edley Ivy who was taken to Nashville some days ago for treatment, died and the remains arrived here Monday and were interred in the cemetery here.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. September 21, 1904. MAYLAND. D. E. Smith, the blind man, has got his broom factory running. He has made 8 or 10 dozen brooms the past week. He is turning out the best broom on the market for the money. (Further editions of the newspapers were scanned to see if there was any further mention of D. E. Smith and his brooms, but nothing was located.)
THE ANGEL OF DEATH. Miss Anna Thompson Passes Away at the Home of M.W. West, After an Illness of Several Weeks. After an illness of several weeks with typhoid fever, contracted in North Dakota, Miss Anna Thompson passed away at the home of M.W. West, at eleven o’clock Sunday morning. Her mother and one brother from Iowa were at her bedside during her last hours; another brother who is seriously ill in North Dakota and a sister who is attending him, were not able to be present.
Funeral services were conducted here Monday by Rev. W.O. Berckmann, assisted by Rev. C.K. Helland, pastor of the Lutheran Evangelical Church of Genesis, of which denomination Miss Thompson was a member, and her body was laid to rest in the cemetery at this place. School was dismissed Monday morning to enable the teachers and pupils to attend the funeral services.
Miss Thompson formerly resided at Genesis, with her mother’s family, leaving there about three years ago for North Dakota.
She was a former student of Pleasant Hill Academy, and while there was a roommate of Miss Gertrude West, with whom she formed a strong attachment and nursed through a serious illness, and who was, in turn, her constant nurse during her last sickness.
She had many acquaintances and friends in this county. She was engaged by the school board of Crossville, for the present term in the primary department, but was taken ill during the institute and was unable to fill her appointment, which, however, has been held open for her, being filled temporarily by Miss Etta Hamby.
Miss Thompson’s illness and death cast a shadow over the entire community, for she was well regarded by those who have but recently met her, and loved by those who knew her best.
At her mother’s special request, and in behalf of her and her family, we express their gratitude and extend their thanks to those ministering hand and kindly hearts for the aid, sympathy and comfort contributed by them during her daughter’s illness and at her death.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. September 28, 1904. In announcing, last week, the death of Miss Thompson, we were in error in stating that she resided in North Dakota. She came here from Eagle Grove, Iowa, where she had taught school for five terms. She has two brothers and two sisters in North Dakota, and one brother here.
